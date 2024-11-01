Alice, now 74, is the daughter of Sam Walton, who founded Walmart in 1945. Walmart has grown into the world’s biggest retailer, with a market value of Rs 5,355,300 crore.

Alice Walton once again became the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of around Rs 7,53,631 crore (or $89.1 billion) in September. She surpassed Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose fortune is now at Rs 7,35,208 crore.

Alice, now 74, is the daughter of Sam Walton, who founded Walmart in 1945. Walmart has grown into the world’s biggest retailer, with a market value of Rs 5,355,300 crore. The Walton family wealth, held through family companies, is an astounding Rs 2,23,32,85 crore, much more than the Ambani family’s Rs 374,723 crore. This highlights Walmart’s power and consistent ranking in the Fortune 500.

Alice’s recent rise in wealth shows her family’s lasting influence as she co-manages Walton Enterprises, the family’s main holding company. This year alone, her net worth grew by Rs 25,368 crore, showing her strength in business. Her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, are also among the richest, with fortunes of Rs 1,02,000 crore and Rs 1,04,000 crore, making them centi-billionaires.

Walmart’s stock gains have pushed the Walton siblings into the top tier of the world’s wealthiest, alongside names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Alice is currently the 18th richest person globally, with her brothers just ahead of her in 16th and 17th place. This makes the Waltons one of the most powerful families in terms of wealth, surpassing other heiresses like Julia Flesher Koch and Melinda French Gates.