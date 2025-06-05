The family's fortune is enhanced by the seven sports teams. Despite their riches, the family keeps a relatively low profile.

Several successful business empires began from scratch and later became top brands in the world. Their owners are now one of the richest people in the world. In this article, we will tell you about one such family that began a humble retail venture and today has evolved into a global juggernaut. They are now the world's richest family. The name is Walton family, heirs to the Walmart retail empire. The Waltons are the richest family in the world and have officially retained their title with a collective net worth of USD 432 billion, as per a TOI report, quoting Bloomberg.

Waltons' wealth



Their wealth even surpassed the GDPs of Greece and Hungary combined, and even that of Iran. They have a major stake (around 45%) in Walmart, the world's largest retailer by sales. Waltons have built a retail empire. Walton's stake in the company is held by the families of seven heirs of founders Sam Walton and his brother Bud. Sam passed away in 1992 at age 72, and his brother Bud died three years later in 1995.

Walton's heirs include Sam's three living children--Rob, Jim and Alice--his daughter-in-law Christy and her son Lukas, plus Bud's two daughters, Ann and Nancy. The family's fortune is enhanced by the seven sports teams owned by Stan Kroenke, husband of Ann Walton Kroenke. Despite their riches, the family keeps a relatively low profile.

READ | Big update on satellite internet in India, Elon Musk's Starlink set to get...

Founded in 1962 by brothers Sam and Bud Walton, Walmart dominates the global market and also holds significant influence across industries, including sports, real estate and entertainment. Walmart operates over 10,750 stores worldwide, including more than 4,600 in the US alone, making it one of the most influential retail corporations on the planet.

Walmart continues to generate massive profits. Much of their wealth is held in trust funds and family foundations.