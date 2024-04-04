Meet world's youngest billionaire, worth over Rs 9100 crore, she is a..

Livia Voigt and her older sister Dora Voigt de Assis, 26, are both part of the Forbes World's Billionaires list. She also has a net worth of $1.1 billion. She earned an architecture degree in 2020.

It is a rare achievement to be a billionaire at a young age. Still, there are a few people who have managed to breach the billionaire mark. While a few of them are self-made, others had help to achieve this status. Forbes recently released the World's Billionaires list which named Brazil’s Livia Voigt as the youngest billionaire in the world.

Livia Voigt has a minority stake in the electrical equipment producer WEG which was co-founded by her late grandfather Werner Ricardo Voigt along with late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

Thanks to this, the 19-year-old has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion which is over Rs 9100 crore.

Livia Voigt and her older sister Dora Voigt de Assis, 26, are both part of the Forbes World's Billionaires list. She also has a net worth of $1.1 billion. She earned an architecture degree in 2020.

Livia Voigt took the title of the youngest billionaire from Italian teen Clemente Del Vecchio who is just two months older than her.

Livia Voigt is one of the largest individual shareholders at WEG, one of Latin America’s largest electrical motors manufacturers. Livia Voigt is currently a university student and is not yet a part of the company’s board.

WEG is a publicly traded multinational company that has factories in more than ten countries. It had revenues of approximately $6 billion in 2022.

In India, the youngest billionaires on the Forbes list this year are Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.