Headlines

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

10 signs you need to visit Diabetologist immediately

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Mukesh Ambani, world's ninth richest person with a net worth of $83.4 billion, owns IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, which was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sports teams are among the most favourite of billionaire possessions. Several of the world’s richest own the most famous sports teams, from Saudi sheikhs to tech tycoons. In terms of billionaires whose wealth is accounted for, Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani currently ranks as the wealthiest among sports team owners worldwide, as per a 2023 lists from Statista and Forbes.

Mukesh Ambani owns IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, which was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022. Mukesh Ambani is the world's ninth richest person with a net worth of $83.4 billion. Interestingly, fellow Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate owns sports teams named Gujarat Giants, does not feature on either of the lists. 

The world's second richest owner of a sports team is a billionaire who was hired by tech legend Bill Gates and draws his wealth from Microsoft. However, he is not the current CEO Satya Nadella but his predecessor Steve Ballmer. Ballmer bought NBA (National Basketball Association) team Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 for around $2 billion. He is also right behind Mukesh Ambani in the list of the richest people in the world at the 10th spot. 

Ballmer was the eccentric CEO who led Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He was Microsoft's employee No 30 after he dropped out of MBA course at Stanford University. He was a classmate of Bill Gates at Harvard University.

One of the most famous faces in the world and one of India’s richest film stars, Shah Rukh Khan owns Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan reportedly has a net worth of around $770 million as per most recent estimates. KKR holds an estimated valuation of around $1.1 billion. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Manipur Police team meets victims of parade incident, begins process of recording statements

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE