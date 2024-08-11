Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to the L'Oréal empire, is the world's richest woman with a net worth of $88.2 billion.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, has a net worth of $88.2 billion (approximately Rs 7,38,464 crore), which surpasses the GDP of countries like Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Nepal, and Myanmar. She is the heir to the L'Oréal beauty empire and is listed as the wealthiest woman globally in Forbes' 2024 ranking of the top ten richest women. Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emerita of Jindal Group, ranks fourth on this list and is the only Indian. Her net worth is $39.5 billion (approximately Rs 3,30,691 crore), making her the richest woman in Asia. However, Meyers’ wealth is more than double that of Jindal's.

Meyers' fortune comes from her role in L'Oréal, a company founded by her grandfather, Eugène Schueller, a French chemist. She has been on L'Oréal's board since 1997 and took over the company after her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, passed away in 2017. Meyers is not only involved in the company but also leads her family’s philanthropic foundation and Téthys Invest, a holding company they own.

Meyers and her family own a 35% stake in L'Oréal, which is valued at $268 billion (approximately Rs 22,43,717 crore). The company owns luxury brands such as Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancome, Maybelline, and Diesel. In 2022, these brands generated approximately $42 billion (around Rs 3,51,593 crore) in revenue. In 2019, Meyers and her family donated around $226 million (Rs 1,891 crore) to repair the Notre Dame Cathedral after the fire.

Meyers is married to Jean-Pierre Meyers, and they have two sons, Jean-Victor and Nicolas, who are filmmakers. She has authored two books: "The Greek Gods," a genealogy, and a five-volume Bible study. Her wealth and influence continue to grow, making her a significant figure in the business and philanthropic worlds.

