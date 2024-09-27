Meet world’s richest woman, who has entered USD 100 billion club, runs Rs 5355300 crore company of...

In a world of staggering fortunes, Alice Walton stands at the apex. Just weeks ago, she reclaimed her title as the richest woman globally, a position she has fought fiercely to maintain. With an astonishing net worth of Rs 753,631 crore (approximately USD 89.1 billion), Alice has edged past Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose wealth has dwindled to Rs 735,208 crore. Yet, behind this impressive number lies a story not just of individual achievement but of a family's legacy that has reshaped the retail landscape.

Born into the renowned Walton family, Alice, 74, is the daughter of Sam Walton, the visionary founder of Walmart. Established in 1945, Walmart has become the world’s largest retailer, with a market capitalization of Rs 5,355,300 crore. The Walton family, through their holding companies, holds a staggering combined net worth of Rs 2,23,32,85 crore, dwarfing even the Ambani family's impressive wealth of Rs 374,723 crore. This extraordinary financial success showcases the unparalleled power of the Walmart brand, which has remained dominant in the Fortune 500 rankings for over a decade.

Alice's ascent is emblematic of her family's legacy, as she co-manages Walton Enterprises, the family holding company that has significantly contributed to her fortune. In just this year alone, her net worth skyrocketed by Rs 25,368 crore, proving that while others falter, she rises. Her siblings, Rob and Jim Walton, also celebrated monumental success, joining the elite group of centi-billionaires, with respective fortunes of Rs 102,000 crore and Rs 104,000 crore.

The recent surge in Walmart's stock prices has further cemented the Walton siblings' positions among the wealthiest individuals in the world, aligning them with industry giants like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Alice now ranks as the 18th richest person globally, while her brothers occupy the 16th and 17th spots. This exclusive club of billionaires highlights the competitive nature of global wealth accumulation, where Alice Walton shines as the richest woman, overshadowing other prominent heiresses such as Julia Flesher Koch and Melinda French Gates.

As Alice Walton continues to navigate her role within this vast empire, her story is far from over. With each passing year, she not only reinforces her status but also sets a precedent for women in business, proving that the journey to wealth is paved with tenacity, legacy, and a keen eye for opportunity.