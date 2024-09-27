Meet world's richest woman, richer than Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, runs company worth Rs 1808271 crore, net worth is Rs…

Imagine inheriting a fortune so vast that it eclipses those of Indian business magnates like Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L'Oréal heiress whose net worth now stands at Rs 706436 crore, making her the world's richest woman for the fourth consecutive year. How did she ascend to such heights? What is the secret behind her immense wealth?

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, born into the famed L'Oréal dynasty, controls 34.7% of the cosmetics behemoth, L’Oréal. Her ascent to the throne of wealth began in 2017 after the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, the previous heiress to the L'Oréal empire. Françoise, an only child, inherited the entirety of her mother's shares and fortune, solidifying her position at the helm of the world’s largest cosmetics company.

Founded in 1909 by her grandfather, Eugène Schueller, L'Oréal has evolved into a global powerhouse in the beauty industry. Its portfolio includes household names such as Lancôme, Garnier, Maybelline, and Kiehl’s. Despite facing stagnant growth for many years, L'Oréal's fortunes took a sharp turn in 2011. Bettencourt Meyers' wealth, crossed the $100 billion mark by 2023.

The French conglomerate, which employs over 85,000 people worldwide, reported staggering revenues of Rs 355039 crore in 2022. This boom is largely attributed to the growing demand for luxury and personal care products, particularly in emerging markets like China. With Bettencourt Meyers guiding the company as the vice-chair of its 16-member board of directors, the L'Oréal empire continues to dominate the beauty industry.

Interestingly, the L’Oréal dynasty is more than just a business venture. It is a family affair, with Françoise Bettencourt Meyers’ two sons representing the fourth generation of leadership at the company. They serve on the board of directors, ensuring the family’s enduring influence over the company’s future. Meyers’ business acumen, combined with strategic investments through her family’s holding company, Téthys Invest, has more than tripled her fortune since she inherited her mother’s legacy.

Despite her extraordinary wealth, Bettencourt Meyers remains deeply private. A philanthropist and a writer, she has authored several books, including commentaries on the Bible. Her life, however, has not been without its share of controversy. Her marriage to Jean-Pierre Meyers, the grandson of a rabbi murdered in Auschwitz, raised eyebrows, given her grandfather's ties to the Vichy regime during World War II.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is not just a heiress but a visionary leader who has pledged millions for humanitarian causes. After the devastating fire at Notre-Dame de Paris, she and L'Oréal contributed Rs1891crore towards the restoration of the historic cathedral. As of 2024, L'Oréal market capitalization is Rs 1808271 crore, Bettencourt Meyers holds her place not only as a business titan but as one of the most influential philanthropists of her era.