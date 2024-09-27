Twitter
24-year-old MBA student dies by suicide at IIM Ahmedabad due to...

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

Asha Negi shares details of intense fitness journey she undertook for bikini look in Honeymoon Photographer | Exclusive

Meet world's richest woman, richer than Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, runs company worth Rs 1808271 crore, net worth is Rs…

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Meet world's richest woman, richer than Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, runs company worth Rs 1808271 crore, net worth is Rs…
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L'Oréal heiress
Imagine inheriting a fortune so vast that it eclipses those of Indian business magnates like Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L'Oréal heiress whose net worth now stands at Rs 706436 crore, making her the world's richest woman for the fourth consecutive year. How did she ascend to such heights? What is the secret behind her immense wealth?

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, born into the famed L'Oréal dynasty, controls 34.7% of the cosmetics behemoth, L’Oréal. Her ascent to the throne of wealth began in 2017 after the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, the previous heiress to the L'Oréal empire. Françoise, an only child, inherited the entirety of her mother's shares and fortune, solidifying her position at the helm of the world’s largest cosmetics company.

Founded in 1909 by her grandfather, Eugène Schueller, L'Oréal has evolved into a global powerhouse in the beauty industry. Its portfolio includes household names such as Lancôme, Garnier, Maybelline, and Kiehl’s. Despite facing stagnant growth for many years, L'Oréal's fortunes took a sharp turn in 2011.  Bettencourt Meyers' wealth, crossed the $100 billion mark by 2023.

The French conglomerate, which employs over 85,000 people worldwide, reported staggering revenues of Rs 355039 crore in 2022. This boom is largely attributed to the growing demand for luxury and personal care products, particularly in emerging markets like China. With Bettencourt Meyers guiding the company as the vice-chair of its 16-member board of directors, the L'Oréal empire continues to dominate the beauty industry.

Interestingly, the L’Oréal dynasty is more than just a business venture. It is a family affair, with Françoise Bettencourt Meyers’ two sons representing the fourth generation of leadership at the company. They serve on the board of directors, ensuring the family’s enduring influence over the company’s future. Meyers’ business acumen, combined with strategic investments through her family’s holding company, Téthys Invest, has more than tripled her fortune since she inherited her mother’s legacy.

Despite her extraordinary wealth, Bettencourt Meyers remains deeply private. A philanthropist and a writer, she has authored several books, including commentaries on the Bible. Her life, however, has not been without its share of controversy. Her marriage to Jean-Pierre Meyers, the grandson of a rabbi murdered in Auschwitz, raised eyebrows, given her grandfather's ties to the Vichy regime during World War II.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is not just a heiress but a visionary leader who has pledged millions for humanitarian causes. After the devastating fire at Notre-Dame de Paris, she and L'Oréal contributed  Rs1891crore towards the restoration of the historic cathedral. As of 2024, L'Oréal market capitalization is Rs 1808271 crore, Bettencourt Meyers holds her place not only as a business titan but as one of the most influential philanthropists of her era.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
