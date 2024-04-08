Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

Average salary of CEO In India rose by 40% compared to pre-COVID-19, it is...

Meet businessman, who's branded as 'RAW agent' by Pakistan, accused of killings of high-profiles in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

Healthy substitutes for butter 

Most expensive overs in IPL history

Meet lesser-known women of Mukesh Ambani's family

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers introduce second lead Abhinav Singh as YouTuber Game Paapi, watch BTS video

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

Last year too she achieved a significant milestone in December by becoming the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her wealth had risen to $100.1 billion as the shares of L'Oreal SA grew to new highs.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For the fourth year consecutively, L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers—an author and avid pianist—has emerged as the richest woman in the world.

A massive part of the 70-year-old’s estimated $99.5 billion net worth (Rs 83000 crore) lies in the almost 35% stake in French beauty giant L’Oréal Group that she co-owns with her husband and two sons, according to Forbes.

Last year too she achieved a significant milestone in December by becoming the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her wealth had risen to $100.1 billion as the shares of L'Oreal SA grew to new highs. This made her net worth beat that of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, philanthropist Ratan Tata and industrialist Gautam Adani. 

Meyers is the largest stakeholder of L'Oreal, a global firm valued at 241 billion pounds ($268 billion) or Rs 22321 crore.

. She also serves as the vice-chair of the board of directors. Jean-Victor and Nicolas Meyers, her sons, are filmmakers. 

Besides this, She also chairs Tethys Invest SAS, a company that makes bets on markets in 2016. Jean-Pierre Meyers, her spouse, serves as its CEO. 

While, Loreal was founded in 1909 by Bettencourt Meyers' grandfather, Eugene Schueller, a chemist, to produce and sell a hair colour he invented. 

Despite being extremely wealthy, Meyers avoids the media glare and maintains a low-key social life.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Health Day 2024: Everyday mistakes that are putting your heart at risk

IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Total Solar Eclipse: When, where and how to watch, visibility in India; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement