Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

For the fourth year consecutively, L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers—an author and avid pianist—has emerged as the richest woman in the world.

A massive part of the 70-year-old’s estimated $99.5 billion net worth (Rs 83000 crore) lies in the almost 35% stake in French beauty giant L’Oréal Group that she co-owns with her husband and two sons, according to Forbes.

Last year too she achieved a significant milestone in December by becoming the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her wealth had risen to $100.1 billion as the shares of L'Oreal SA grew to new highs. This made her net worth beat that of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, philanthropist Ratan Tata and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Meyers is the largest stakeholder of L'Oreal, a global firm valued at 241 billion pounds ($268 billion) or Rs 22321 crore.

. She also serves as the vice-chair of the board of directors. Jean-Victor and Nicolas Meyers, her sons, are filmmakers.

Besides this, She also chairs Tethys Invest SAS, a company that makes bets on markets in 2016. Jean-Pierre Meyers, her spouse, serves as its CEO.

While, Loreal was founded in 1909 by Bettencourt Meyers' grandfather, Eugene Schueller, a chemist, to produce and sell a hair colour he invented.

Despite being extremely wealthy, Meyers avoids the media glare and maintains a low-key social life.