Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who owns 35% of L’Oréal, inherited her stake from her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, continuing a legacy spanning generations. Her company oversees globally renowned brands such as Garnier and Maybelline, solidifying its position as the leading cosmetics giant.

Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has risen to the title of the world's richest woman, overtaking Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L’Oréal heiress. This achievement is largely attributed to a sharp 44% rise in Walmart's stock value this year, which propelled Walton’s net worth to over $95 billion. Her wealth grew by an astounding $25 billion in just one year, placing her on the verge of joining the exclusive group of centi-billionaires—those with fortunes exceeding $100 billion—including names like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett. Meanwhile, Bettencourt Meyers experienced a decline in her fortune, dropping by $10 billion due to a 13% dip in L’Oréal's stock, leaving her with $90 billion.

Currently, Walton ranks 18th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, one spot ahead of Bettencourt Meyers at 19th. Walton’s brothers, Jim and Rob, also feature prominently, holding the 16th and 17th spots with net worths of $98 billion and $96 billion, respectively. Together, the Walton siblings control over 11% of Walmart's shares, inherited from their father, and have reaped over $15 billion in dividends and stock sales over the years.

Born on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, Alice Walton graduated with a degree in Economics from Trinity University, Texas. She began her career as an equity analyst and financial expert before founding Llama Company in 1988, where she served as president and CEO. Although she inherited a substantial fortune after her father’s passing in 1992, Walton gradually stepped away from the retail world. Instead, she channeled her energy into the arts, establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2011. This museum reflects her lifelong passion for curating and preserving American art, making her a prominent figure in both wealth and culture.