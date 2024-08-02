Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Business

Meet world's richest prisoner, has staggering net worth of Rs 36032 crore, was fined Rs 1600 crore for...

Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of Binance and once a leading figure in the crypto industry, was sentenced to four months in prison.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Meet world's richest prisoner, has staggering net worth of Rs 36032 crore, was fined Rs 1600 crore for...
Who is the world's richest prisoner?
Changpeng Zhao, once hailed as the most influential figure in the cryptocurrency industry and the former CEO of Binance, has been sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to violating US money-laundering laws. Zhao, widely known as "CZ," is now the second major crypto executive to face prison time, following Sam Bankman-Fried, who received a 25-year sentence in March for embezzling $8 billion from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange.

Zhao's sentencing, which occurred on April 30, marks a significant moment in the cryptocurrency world. Before his sentencing, Zhao had been free on a $175 million bond. He agreed not to appeal any sentence that fell within federal guidelines and also paid $50 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This plea deal was part of a larger $4.3 billion settlement to resolve a years-long investigation into Binance's operations.

Born in China, Zhao moved to Canada in 1989 at the age of 12, shortly after the Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. He chronicled his early life and career journey in a blog, detailing his global pursuits for success. Zhao worked in Tokyo and New York before relocating to Shanghai, where he discovered and embraced the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency. In 2017, he founded Binance, which quickly expanded to become the world’s largest crypto exchange within just six months.

Despite a decline in market share this year, Binance still dominates approximately half of global crypto trading volumes, as reported by research firm CCData. Throughout Binance's meteoric rise, Zhao maintained tight control over the company. He was known for his commitment to secrecy and focus on market domination, often involving himself in minute operational details while simultaneously engaging with world leaders and city mayors on social media.

Zhao surrounded himself with a close-knit circle of associates, many of whom had ties to China either through work or education. Yi He, a co-founder of Binance, now oversees the company's venture capital arm and several other key departments. Even as Binance expanded its hiring from traditional financial and regulatory sectors, Zhao's authoritative grip on the company remained firm.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 3,59,058 crore, Zhao is not only the richest individual in the crypto world but also possibly the richest person to serve time in prison. His sentencing underscores the increasing scrutiny and regulatory pressure facing the cryptocurrency industry. It also highlights the significant consequences of non-compliance with international financial laws.

Zhao's departure from his role as CEO in November last year and his subsequent guilty plea were crucial steps in settling the extensive investigation into Binance. As the company navigates its future without its founding leader, the industry will be watching closely to see how it adapts to ongoing regulatory challenges and the shifting landscape of global finance.

 

