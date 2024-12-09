The King’s landholdings span an extraordinary 16,210 acres across Thailand, including 17,000 properties in Bangkok alone.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, often referred to as King Rama X, stands as a symbol of immense wealth and opulence. Widely acknowledged as one of the richest individuals globally, the Thai monarch’s fortune is built on an impressive array of assets, ranging from jewels to vast real estate holdings and stakes in major companies. Estimates place the wealth of the Thai royal family at over $40 billion (approximately ₹3.2 lakh crore), according to Financial Times. As per reports, he is the richest monarch in the world.

The King’s landholdings span an extraordinary 16,210 acres across Thailand, including 17,000 properties in Bangkok alone. His business interests include a 23% stake in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s second-largest financial institution, and a 33.3% share in Siam Cement Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate.

Adding to his reputation for extravagance, King Vajiralongkorn owns the Golden Jubilee diamond, a 545.67-carat gem considered the largest and most valuable diamond in the world, with an estimated worth of ₹98 crore. This iconic jewel is just one part of his extensive treasure trove.

The monarch’s penchant for luxury extends to his impressive fleet of vehicles and aircraft. His personal air force includes 38 planes—featuring Boeing and Airbus models as well as Sukhoi Superjets—and 21 helicopters, costing ₹524 crore annually in maintenance. On land, his collection of over 300 high-end cars includes Limousines and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. He also commands a flotilla of 52 gilded boats, adorned with intricate gold carvings.

Despite owning a palace sprawling over 2.35 million square feet, King Rama X reportedly does not reside there. His vast wealth and possessions set him apart, though he still trails behind Indian billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in terms of net worth.