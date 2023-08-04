Meet world’s richest IITian who grew up without electricity, father was farmer, net worth is…

Before starting his business, Jay worked in various managerial positions for companies like NCR, IBM, Unisys, and IQ Software.

Jay Chaudhry has led an inspirational life. He is the CEO of Zscaler, a cybersecurity company he founded in 2008. It went public in March 2018. He is the richest Indian in America. His family owns 42 percent of the company.

Jay Chaudhry went to the US in 1980. In 1996, he and his wife, Jyoti, quit their jobs and used their entire savings to start a firm called SecureIT. It was his first startup. They never looked back.

Jay Chaudhry comes from a humble background. He lived in a small village in Himachal Pradesh. Growing up, he didn’t have access to running water till Class 19.

Before Zscaler, Chaudhry founded four other tech companies that were all acquired: SecureIT, CoreHarbor, CipherTrust and AirDefense.

He did his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU. He later pursued master's in Computer Engineering, a Master's in Industrial Engineering and MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

His net worth is Rs 71,189 crore.

Before starting his business, Jay worked in various managerial positions for companies like NCR, IBM, Unisys, and IQ Software.

His father was a farmer. He comes from a small village in Himachal Pradesh’s Una.