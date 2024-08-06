Twitter
Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

Virji Vora was born in 1590 and died in 1670. He was a wholesale trader and reportedly had a personal wealth of around Rs 8 million at the time, making him the richest businessman India had ever seen.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...
Indians have always been at the centre of a lot of things, even though we didn't gain independence until 1947. Indians have historically been very active in business, and the world has benefited from having many excellent businessmen. One such businessman, Virji Vora, rose to prominence during the Mughal era and was dubbed the richest person in history by the British East India Company. Experts claim that from 1617 until 1670, Virji Vora was a significant financier for the East India Company.

Virji Vora was born in 1590 and died in 1670. He was a wholesale trader and reportedly had a personal wealth of around Rs 8 million at the time, making him the richest businessman India had ever seen. Historical journals mention that Virji Vora dealt in a variety of goods, such as cardamom, gold, pepper, and other items.
 Between 1629 and 1668, Virji Vora conducted a great deal of business with the British, which aided in the development of his empire.
 
As a "sole monopolist," Virji Vora would frequently purchase an entire product's supply and resell it for a huge profit. In addition to being a moneylender, Virji Vora used to lend money to English men who were eager to start their own private enterprises.
 
According to legend, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sent an envoy to Virji Vohra in search of financial assistance during his war to subjugate the Deccan region of India. Shah Jahan of the Mughal dynasty was once given four Arab horses by Virji Vohra.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
