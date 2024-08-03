Meet world’s richest beggar, owns two flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, has net worth of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns two flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, has net worth of...

Bharat Jain is the world's wealthiest beggar who owns two flats in Mumbai and rental properties in Thane.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns two flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, has net worth of...
Who is India's richest beggar?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When we think of the word "beggar," we usually picture someone living in extreme poverty, struggling just to get by. However, it might surprise you to learn that some individuals have managed to turn begging into a very profitable profession. According to the Economic Times, Bharat Jain, who lives in Mumbai, holds the title of the wealthiest beggar not only in India but in the world.

Bharat Jain faced significant financial difficulties that prevented him from getting an education. Despite these challenges, he is married and has two sons, both of whom have been able to complete their education thanks to his efforts. Bharat Jain's net worth is reported to be around Rs 7.5 crore. His monthly income ranges between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000, which is much higher than many salaried professionals in India.

In addition to his earnings from begging, Bharat Jain has made smart investments. He owns two flats in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane. These shops generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. This means that apart from his income from begging, he has a steady rental income as well.

Despite his wealth, Bharat Jain continues to beg at locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He lives in the Parel area, and his children attended a convent school. Other members of Bharat Jain's family run a stationary store, adding another source of income for the family.

Bharat Jain's story is a remarkable example of how someone can turn a seemingly desperate situation into a lucrative one. His ability to earn a substantial income and make profitable investments, all while continuing his daily routine as a beggar, highlights the unexpected ways people can achieve financial success.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement