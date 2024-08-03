Meet world’s richest beggar, owns two flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, has net worth of...

Bharat Jain is the world's wealthiest beggar who owns two flats in Mumbai and rental properties in Thane.

When we think of the word "beggar," we usually picture someone living in extreme poverty, struggling just to get by. However, it might surprise you to learn that some individuals have managed to turn begging into a very profitable profession. According to the Economic Times, Bharat Jain, who lives in Mumbai, holds the title of the wealthiest beggar not only in India but in the world.

Bharat Jain faced significant financial difficulties that prevented him from getting an education. Despite these challenges, he is married and has two sons, both of whom have been able to complete their education thanks to his efforts. Bharat Jain's net worth is reported to be around Rs 7.5 crore. His monthly income ranges between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000, which is much higher than many salaried professionals in India.

In addition to his earnings from begging, Bharat Jain has made smart investments. He owns two flats in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane. These shops generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. This means that apart from his income from begging, he has a steady rental income as well.

Despite his wealth, Bharat Jain continues to beg at locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He lives in the Parel area, and his children attended a convent school. Other members of Bharat Jain's family run a stationary store, adding another source of income for the family.

Bharat Jain's story is a remarkable example of how someone can turn a seemingly desperate situation into a lucrative one. His ability to earn a substantial income and make profitable investments, all while continuing his daily routine as a beggar, highlights the unexpected ways people can achieve financial success.

