The term "beggar" often conjures up images of poverty—individuals in tattered clothing, struggling to make ends meet, and living with unkempt appearances. However, in a world full of surprises, there are individuals who have turned this perception on its head, making a lucrative career out of begging.

One such figure is Bharat Jain, a Mumbai resident hailed as not only India’s wealthiest beggar but possibly the richest in the world, as reported by The Economic Times. His journey reflects an unconventional path to financial success, albeit one rooted in an unexpected profession.

Life wasn’t always smooth for Bharat. Financial hardships compelled him to abandon his education. Despite these challenges, he prioritized the future of his two sons, ensuring they completed their college education. Today, Bharat’s net worth is estimated at a staggering $7.5 billion, and his monthly earnings range from ₹60,000 to ₹75,000.

Bharat owns two properties in Mumbai worth ₹1.4 crore and has also invested in commercial real estate, acquiring two shops in Thane. These shops generate a steady rental income of ₹30,000 per month. Yet, despite such substantial assets, Bharat continues to beg in prominent Mumbai locations like Azad Maidan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. On an average day, he earns ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 in just 10-12 hours—amounts that many find hard to achieve even after grueling workdays.

Bharat resides with his family in a modest one-bedroom duplex apartment in Parel. His children received a quality education at a convent school, and other family members run a stationery shop. While Bharat’s story blurs the lines between necessity and choice, it challenges conventional notions of wealth and the means to achieve it.