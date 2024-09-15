Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से श�ादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Jamsetji Tata had a profound commitment to supporting education and healthcare, beginning his philanthropic efforts in 1892.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Shiv Nadar are among of India's most successful businesspeople. Although the stories of these businessmen differ from one another, they are all inspiring in different ways. Let's take a closer look at the past of the Tata Group, which is currently the biggest industrial conglomerate in India, valued at about Rs. 24 lakh crore.

    The Tata Group's visionary founder, Jamsetji Tata, is acknowledged as the century's most philanthropic person. He donated an astounding Rs 8,29,734 crore, surpassing the contributions of individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, and Shiv Nadar, according to the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021. In second place on this list is none other than Bill Gates.

    Jamsetji Tata started his charitable endeavors in 1892 and had a strong dedication to promoting healthcare and education. Ratan Tata is in charge of the Tata Group's humanitarian endeavors, carrying on his legacy of giving even though he passed away in 1904.

    Azim Premji is the only other Indian to be listed among the top 50 philanthropists in the world. The founder of Wipro, Premji, has given an astounding USD 22 billion (about Rs 1,76,000 crore). Jamsetji Tata, who started his business by following family customs and overcoming many obstacles, was born into a Zoroastrian Parsi family in Gujarat.

    Dorabji and Ratanji Tata are the names of Jamsetji Tata's two sons from his marriage. A descendent of Ratanji Tata, the present guardian of the Tata legacy, makes sure the Tata Group is committed to charitable endeavors.

    The life of Jamsetji Tata is a living example of how unwavering kindness and generosity can have an impact that endures despite obstacles and the passing of time.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

    Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

    Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

    Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

    Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

    Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

    Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

    Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

    This genius, most influential scientist's 1939 letter, warning of atomic weapons, sold for Rs 32.7 crore at...

    This genius, most influential scientist's 1939 letter, warning of atomic weapons, sold for Rs 32.7 crore at...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

    Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

    This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

    This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

    This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

    This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

    Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

    Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

    6 most haunted places in the world

    6 most haunted places in the world

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement