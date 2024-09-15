Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Jamsetji Tata had a profound commitment to supporting education and healthcare, beginning his philanthropic efforts in 1892.

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Shiv Nadar are among of India's most successful businesspeople. Although the stories of these businessmen differ from one another, they are all inspiring in different ways. Let's take a closer look at the past of the Tata Group, which is currently the biggest industrial conglomerate in India, valued at about Rs. 24 lakh crore.

The Tata Group's visionary founder, Jamsetji Tata, is acknowledged as the century's most philanthropic person. He donated an astounding Rs 8,29,734 crore, surpassing the contributions of individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, and Shiv Nadar, according to the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021. In second place on this list is none other than Bill Gates.

Ratan Tata is in charge of the Tata Group's humanitarian endeavors, carrying on his legacy of giving even though he passed away in 1904.

Azim Premji is the only other Indian to be listed among the top 50 philanthropists in the world. The founder of Wipro, Premji, has given an astounding USD 22 billion (about Rs 1,76,000 crore). Jamsetji Tata, who started his business by following family customs and overcoming many obstacles, was born into a Zoroastrian Parsi family in Gujarat.

Dorabji and Ratanji Tata are the names of Jamsetji Tata's two sons from his marriage. A descendent of Ratanji Tata, the present guardian of the Tata legacy, makes sure the Tata Group is committed to charitable endeavors.

The life of Jamsetji Tata is a living example of how unwavering kindness and generosity can have an impact that endures despite obstacles and the passing of time.