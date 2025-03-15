They own billions of dollars but are also known for making strides in the fields of business and philanthropy. They are associated with some of the world's biggest companies such as Amazon and L’Oréal. Here are key facts about them.

A lot is written and said about the world's richest men every single day. But let's turn the spotlight towards the wealthiest women in the world. They own billions of dollars but are also known for making strides in the fields of business and philanthropy. They are associated with some of the world's biggest companies such as Amazon and L’Oréal. Here are key facts about the world's five richest women (as of Saturday, March 15).

5) MacKenzie Scott

An American philanthropist, novelist, and a former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott has a total net worth of over USD 36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. After their divorce in 2019, Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon.

Considered one of the world's top philanthropists, she donates to organisations around the world working in several fields including education, healthcare, and racial equity.

4) Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars, one of the owners of the world's biggest chocolate company, has a total net worth of nearly USD 45 billion, as per the Bloomberg tracker. She owns around 30% of the confectionary empire Mars Incorporated -- the company behind world-popular brands like M&M's, Snickers, and Mars bars. Jacqueline is also known for her philanthropic efforts in the fields of education, environmental protection, and the arts.

3) Julia Koch

Koch, an American philanthropist, has a total net worth of USD 72.3 billion. After her husband David Koch died in 2019, she and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries, which has businesses in wide-ranging areas such as energy and manufacturing.

She also serves as the president of the David H Koch Foundation, which supports various causes including medical research, education, and arts.

2) Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

A French businesswoman and philanthropist, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is currently the world's second-richest woman with a total net worth of USD 83 billion.

Meyers is the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller -- the founder of the global beauty empire L’Oréal -- and owns 33% of the company's stock.

She is also the founder and president of the Foundation Bettencourt Schueller, which supports sciences and the arts.

1) Alice Walton

Alice Walton, the only daughter of the retail giant Walmart's founder Sam Walton, is the richest woman in the world with a total net worth of USD 103 billion.

Alice owns a significant stake in Walmart alongside her siblings, Rob and Jim. She, however, does not work for the retail corporation. Instead, she works in the realms of art and wellness, having opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2011 and the Alice L Walton School of Medicine in 2021.