Meet world's richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, her net worth could soon reach Rs 83813 crore, she is...

She now ranks 18th on Bloomberg's rich list, just behind her two brothers, who are also billionaires

Alice Walton, the heiress to the Walmart fortune, has now become the world's richest woman, surpassing L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Walton's net worth has reached over $95 billion for the first time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This milestone is due to Walmart's stock price soaring 44% to a record high this year, adding $25 billion to Walton's wealth.

In contrast, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of L'Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, has seen her wealth decline by $10 billion this year, bringing her net worth down to $90 billion. L'Oréal shares have dropped by 13% since January, reflecting this decrease, according to reports.

At the end of last year, Bettencourt Meyers was worth $100 billion, while Walton's wealth was at $70 billion. However, the tables have turned, with Walton now ranking 18th on Bloomberg's rich list, just behind her two brothers, Jim and Rob, who are also billionaires with net worths of $98 billion and $95.8 billion, respectively. The Walton siblings each own over 11% of Walmart and have earned more than $15 billion from stock sales and dividends over the years.

Meanwhile, Bettencourt Meyers holds about 35% of L'Oréal, the world's largest cosmetics company, which owns well-known brands like Garnier and Maybelline. She inherited her stake from her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who passed away in 2017.