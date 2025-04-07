She is often remembered as a ruthless leader who didn’t hesitate to remove her enemies.

While European queens like Elizabeth I and Catherine the Great are widely remembered, one powerful queen from China often goes unnoticed — Empress Wu Zetian. Known for her sharp mind, Wu Zetian made history by becoming the only woman to rule China as an emperor in her own right.

She rose to power during the Tang dynasty and eventually overthrew it, establishing her own Zhou dynasty. A skilled strategist, she used Buddhism — which gave more power to women compared to Confucianism — to justify her rule. Unlike Confucian values that kept women in a lower position, Buddhism allowed her to challenge these limits and lead with strength.

Wu Zetian is often remembered as a ruthless leader who didn’t hesitate to remove her enemies. However, many historians believe her actions should be seen in context. At a time when power struggles were brutal and women were rarely allowed to lead, she had to make tough decisions to maintain control.

Despite her significant reforms and influence, history hasn’t always been kind to Wu Zetian. She is often portrayed as a cruel ruler, though she was also a reformer who promoted Mahayana Buddhism and brought stability during her rule.

According to reports, Empress Wu Zetian had an estimated fortune of $16 trillion. This would make her richer than today’s top billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mukesh Ambani. According to a Times of India report, she may have been the wealthiest woman in history.