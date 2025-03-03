The 67-year-old is a well-known figure in the hospitality industry, owning more than 600 properties

Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire businessman and owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, has seen his fortune soar from £1.9 billion in 2015 to an incredible £8.5 billion in 2025. The 67-year-old is a well-known figure in the hospitality industry, owning more than 600 properties across 36 US states and over 15 countries. His businesses employ more than 60,000 people worldwide.

Fertitta is also a close friend of US president Donald Trump. On his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Fertitta as an “accomplished businessman” and philanthropist.

In addition to his hospitality empire, Fertitta has made a major move in the Las Vegas casino industry. He recently became the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, a luxury hotel and casino operator. By acquiring over 10% of the company, he has surpassed co-founder Elaine Wynn in equity ownership.

Born in Galveston, Texas, Fertitta has Sicilian roots and was inspired by his father, who owned a fish restaurant. His passion for hospitality led him to build a business empire under Fertitta Entertainment, which owns restaurant brands like Landry’s Seafood House, Mastro’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

In his book Shut Up and Listen!, Fertitta shared key lessons from his career, emphasising the importance of customer service. He wrote, “Hospitality is simple—it’s how you handle a customer, how you treat them, and your willingness to stay flexible.”