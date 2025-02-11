His influence spread far beyond Africa, reaching Europe and Asia. Kings and rulers from around the world sought his attention, hoping to receive gold from him

The world sees new billionaires every year, but no one has ever come close to the wealth of Mansa Musa, the ruler of the Mali Empire in the 14th century. Historians estimate his fortune to be around $500 billion (Rs 43.7 trillion) in today’s value—far more than the richest people in the world today. Some experts even believe his wealth was so vast that it couldn’t be measured accurately.

Mansa Musa ruled the Mali Empire from 1312 to 1337 CE, during which time the region became one of the wealthiest in Africa. His fortune came primarily from Mali’s vast gold and salt mines, which supplied much of the world’s gold at the time. He also profited from the trade of ivory and slaves.

However, it wasn’t just his wealth that made him famous—it was how he used it.

In 1324, Mansa Musa went on a pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey that became legendary. He travelled with thousands of people and dozens of camels carrying about 136 kilograms of gold. Along the way, he gave away so much gold in cities like Cairo that he caused inflation, destabilising their economies for years.

Mansa Musa’s influence spread far beyond Africa, reaching Europe and Asia. Kings and rulers from around the world sought his attention, hoping to receive gold from him. Even after his death in 1337, stories of his riches continued to be told.

Mansa Musa remains the wealthiest person in history, a symbol of power, wealth, and generosity whose influence is still remembered today.