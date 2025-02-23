Among the biggest names in this industry is this French businessman whose success in luxury goods has made him one of the richest people in the world

The luxury hotel industry has long been one of the most profitable sectors, allowing guests to experience comfort without lifting a finger. Among the biggest names in this industry is Bernard Arnault, the French businessman whose success in luxury goods has made him one of the richest people in the world.

As of September 2024, Arnault boasts a staggering net worth of $199.7 billion (£158 billion), making him the third richest person globally, behind only Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), the largest luxury goods company in the world.

LVMH owns prestigious brands such as Christian Dior, Celine, Tiffany, Sephora, Louis Vuitton, and Moët Hennessy. The company has also expanded into luxury hospitality, owning Cheval Blanc Maisons, Bvlgari Hotels, and the Belmond group. With hotel properties in 24 countries, Arnault is considered the world's richest hotelier, according to Insider Monkey.

Arnault’s journey in the luxury sector began in 1984 when he acquired the struggling textile and retail conglomerate Boussac Saint-Frères, which owned Dior. His aggressive business strategy, which involved revitalising Dior and selling off non-essential assets, earned him the nickname "The Terminator." Over the years, he expanded LVMH into a powerhouse covering fashion, jewellery, watches, wine, and hospitality. Today, LVMH is the largest company by market value in the eurozone.

One of LVMH’s flagship hotels is Cheval Blanc Paris, located along the Seine. This ultra-luxurious property features 72 rooms, with rates starting at 1,900 euros (£1,573) per night in the low season. The hotel offers breathtaking views of Paris, along with premium amenities such as a spa, swimming pools, and wellness centres.

Arnault’s family is also deeply involved in his empire. His children hold executive roles in the luxury goods sector, with Delphine and Antoine serving as chair and vice-chairperson of Christian Dior Couture, and Frédéric leading LVMH Watches.

While Arnault has previously held the title of the world’s richest person, his wealth fluctuates due to market changes. He briefly surpassed Bezos in 2019 and 2020 and even overtook Elon Musk in April 2023 before Musk reclaimed the top spot in June that year.