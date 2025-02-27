It is also the largest private employer in the world, with more than 2.1 million employees, a workforce bigger than the population of many small countries

Walton family, one of the wealthiest families in the world, has three members among the top 15 richest individuals globally. Their combined net worth stands over $400 billion, making them one of the most financially powerful families on the planet.

Walton family’s wealth and Walmart ownership

The Waltons hold a 47% stake in Walmart Inc., the world's largest company by revenue. Walmart, founded by Sam Walton in 1962, has grown into a retail giant, operating over 10,500 stores across 19 countries. It is also the largest private employer in the world, with more than 2.1 million employees—a workforce bigger than the population of many small countries.

Despite their massive fortune, the Walton family’s combined net worth is slightly behind Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

Top Walton Family Members in the Billionaire List

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, three Walton family members feature in the top 15 richest individuals:

Jim Walton – Ranked 11th, with a net worth of around $120 billion

Rob Walton – Ranked 12th, with a net worth of around $117 billion

Alice Walton – Ranked 13th, with a net worth of around $117 billion (She is also the richest woman in the world.)

Apart from them, other Walton family members also hold significant wealth:

Lukas Walton – Ranked 37th, with a net worth of around $41.3 billion

Christy Walton – Ranked 116th, with a net worth of around $18.8 billion

John Walton, another son of Sam Walton, passed away in a plane crash in 2005. His widow, Christy Walton, inherited around 2% of Walmart’s stake.

Walmart’s success

Walmart continues to thrive due to its low-price strategy and strong business model. In the last year alone, the company generated $648.1 billion in revenue, reinforcing its dominance in the retail sector.