Meet world's highest-paid CEO, it's not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, N Chandrasekaran, Salil Parekh

Elon Musk, the owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX and the world's richest person, is also number one in terms of getting the highest salary among the world's Fortune 500 companies. Reports state that Elon Musk gets more salary than the CEO of any company in the world. In the year 2022, Elon Musk got $23.5 billion i.e. Rs 1.82 lakh crore as salary.

Elon Musk's salary is way more than other top executives in the world including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, and N Chandrasekaran.

Elon Musk also owns X Corporation, an American technology company. It was established in 2023 as the successor to Twitter, Inc. and it is a wholly owned subsidiary of X Holdings Corp., which is itself owned by Elon Musk.

Apple's Tim Cook is the second highest-paid CEO. In 2021, he got 77.05 million dollars i.e. about 6,000 crore rupees as salary. NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is third with $507 million, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is fourth on the list. The special thing about the list of the highest-paid people is that all the CEOs included in it are from tech and biotech companies only.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. According to Forbes, Elon Musk's net worth is a whopping $247.2 billion.

As for his personal life, Elon Musk, who says he's worried about population collapse, has nine children with three women, including triplets and two sets of twins.

As a kid in South Africa, Elon Musk taught himself to code; he sold his first game, Blastar, for about $500.

