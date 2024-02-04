Meet world's fourth-richest man, who surpassed Bill Gates after $28 billion surge in fortunes, his net worth is...

The CEO now has a net worth of $165 billion, making him wealthier than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta, broke the record for becoming the richest person he has ever been. Currently, the CEO has a net worth of $165 billion, making him wealthier than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Thanks to a 22 percent surge in Meta stock price that made him richer by $28 billion.

According to Forbes, there are only three individuals richer than Mark Zuckerberg are Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

In addition, Zuckerberg is expected to get about $174 million in cash when the business distributes its first-ever dividend in March, per a CNBC report.

Although dividends are often given by established, slow-growing businesses, Meta's is the fourth that Wall Street's most valuable technological heavyweights—Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia—offer.

"Paying a dividend suggests the company wants to reboot its reputation and be taken more seriously. But ultimately the amount being paid is only a token gesture," Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst at AJ Bell was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying.

The market capitalization boost of Meta on Friday exceeded the previous record set by Amazon, whose market worth increased by $190 billion on February 4, 2022, after a stellar quarterly report.

A day earlier, Meta released a dire projection that resulted in a $200 billion value loss—the largest loss in US stock market history.

Furthermore, because he owns nearly 350 million Class A and B shares, which are both eligible for the dividend, the CEO of Meta will also earn almost $174 million in cash when the firm pays out its first-ever dividend in March. According to CNBC, Zuckerberg will end up earning more than $690 million annually if Meta keeps paying out its 50 cent quarterly dividend.

The S&P 500.SPX saw a 24% increase last year, driven by optimism about the potential of artificial intelligence. Recently, record highs were reached by Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Broadcom. With the increase on Friday, Meta's 2024 gain is now up 35%.