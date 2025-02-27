BUSINESS
The report, based on data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata, lists 24 such individuals, with 16 of them classified as centi-billionaires—those worth at least $100 billion
A new category of ultra-rich individuals, called "super billionaires," has emerged amid the rising number of billionaires worldwide. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these super billionaires are those with a net worth of $50 billion or more.
The report, based on data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata, lists 24 such individuals, with 16 of them classified as centi-billionaires—those worth at least $100 billion.
Elon Musk: The richest person on Earth
Leading the list is tech mogul Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $419.4 billion. Musk, who owns and runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is currently the wealthiest individual in the world.
To put his wealth into perspective, Musk’s net worth is more than two million times greater than the median net worth of an American household. His fortune continues to grow, thanks to his ventures in electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence.
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among super billionaires
The list also features two Indian business tycoons—Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $90.6 billion. His business empire spans industries like telecommunications, retail, and energy.
Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is worth $60.6 billion. His company operates in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and logistics, making him one of India's most influential businessmen.
Who else is on the list?
The list includes some of the biggest names in global business and technology. Among them are:
Jeff Bezos (Amazon)
Bernard Arnault (LVMH)
Larry Ellison (Oracle)
Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)
Sergey Brin (Google)
Notably, a significant number of these super billionaires are tech entrepreneurs, highlighting the dominance of the technology sector in global wealth creation.
Few women in the Super Billionaire Club
Out of the 24 individuals on the list, only three are women—Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.
'Officially the end game?': MS Dhoni drops big IPL retirement hint using Morse code
Meet Suhani Shah, Indian mentalist who rules magic industry, she is from...
Akshay Kumar turns Lord Shiva for Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas-starrer Kannappa, actor says 'I wasn't sure but...'
RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
John Abraham shares major update on 1911 film based on legendary footballer Sibdas Bhaduri: 'It is not happening because...'
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head comparison in ICC tournaments
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she celebrates 49 years of Yash Chopra's classic Kabhi Kabhie
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa found dead with their dog at Santa Fe home
The future of design: Navigating AI, interdisciplinarity and new frontiers
Yashraj Mukhate's new remix 'Hello Pooja' gets thumbs up from AR Rahman, Salim Merchant, watch viral video
Most controversial film of all time released in 1975, was banned in 150 countries, director got murdered days after release, its..
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead at home with their dog
Fakhar Zaman to announce retirement soon? Here's how Pakistan's batter responded over ongoing rumours
Meet world's 24 Super Billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg make the cut, on top of list is...
Rohit Sharma likely to miss Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand? Report claims...
Female priest performs Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's wedding rituals; video goes viral
Paresh Rawal slams Ranveer Singh for his method acting process for Padmaavat, calls it 'wrong': 'Aap jitna bhi daaru pee lo...'
Batters in Champions Trophy 2025 create THIS all-time world record | Deets inside
Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she avoids swimming, wearing swimwear in India: 'Kaun kahan se...'
Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra Alia Bhatt's hairstylist reveals truth about oiling your hair, watch video to know what he said
Who is Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? India's 15-year-old Tennis prodigy, spotted at Rafael Nadal's academy that has granted her...
Mitchell Starc REVEALS real reason behind pulling out of Champions Trophy 2025, eyes THIS match instead
Meet world's richest family which has 3 members among top 15 wealthiest people globally, net worth way more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, they are...
PM Modi calls Maha Kumbh 'Maha Yagya of Unity', says 'there is no comparison...'
Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's dedicated efforts for Kumbh 2025 earn widespread praise
Pune bus rape: Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade? History-sheeter and accused out on bail since 2019 for another case
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon regrets cursing during townhall rant but says THIS about return-to-office policy
Watch: Video of 2 AI agents switching from English to mysterious language goes viral, it happened due to...
Tara Sutaria's mom BREAKS silence on Aadar Jain's 'timepass' speech, shares cryptic post on 'rude, disrespectful' boyfriend: 'His mother...'
World's most expensive school is located in THIS country, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, its fee is...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plan offers 336 days validity, free calls, SMS for less than Rs...
Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Bollywood for bashing Animal but praising Ranbir Kapoor: 'Agar usko bolenge toh...'
Hundreds of Israelis mourn Shiri Bibas and her sons in emotional funeral: 'Sorry, couldn't protect you'
Priyamani opens up on interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj, facing 'love jihad' comments: 'When we have kids they would join ISIS'
Michelle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, found dead at 39 in her New York city apartment
Delhi Weather Update: Delhi-NCR witnesses rain with thunderstorms, AQI remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts maximum temperature to drop...
Sonakshi Sinha reveals if she was asked to convert to Islam after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: 'They follow certain...'
Yami Gautam reveals how she got her first film Vicky Donor after failing to give audition: 'That didn't work out but...'
Something bad is coming? Rare 'doomsday oarfish' spotted near Mexican beach, here's why it has revived ancient disaster myths
Fire breaks out during Chhaava screening at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall theatre, watch video
Urvashi Rautela becomes 'first woman to be pushed by' Orry, Ananya Panday's hilarious reaction goes viral
Donald Trump confirms Zelenskyy's US visit, says will sign 'a very big agreement'
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match
Meet Indian billionaire who operates 3 airports in India, runs Rs 73575 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
Meet man behind Google Search, IIT grad, who later founded an AI search engine, is now CEO of...
Viral video: Sudden emergence of cheetah amid feast of Middle Eastern sheikhs, know what happens next
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Namo Namo' leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video
Meet man who left his job to start business with Rs 50000 loan, now runs Rs 4000000000 empire, his name is...
Meet man, belonging to small town in Bihar, cracked UPSC on his very first attempt with AIR..., he is...
Alia Bhatt REACTS to post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'red flag, womaniser, mumma's boy' tags: 'Funny how...'
5-year-old daughter makes paranthas in kitchen, mother gives parenting lessons, video goes viral
Chhaava box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film inches towards Rs 400 crore mark in India
'Smart for us to learn Hindi': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's advice to Tamil Nadu engineers sparks debate
ENG vs AFG: Afghanistan register historic win in Lahore, knock England out of Champions Trophy 2025
What is Lord Shiva connection with Switzerland? Decoding Hindu deity’s statue at CERN
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster Chhaava to release in Telugu on this date; it has Allu Arjun connection
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel in talks with Tata Group to merge THIS loss-making business
Will the real Bhumi Pednekar please stand up?
Kunal Shah says CRED detected Rs 11000 crore in credit card hidden charges
Class 10 student gives birth hours after board examination, probe underway
What is parasitic twin? AIIMS doctor remove extra limbs from a 17-year-old boy, it weighs...
'Like dad like son': Prabhudeva introduces his son Rishii Ragvendar Deva with an electrifying dance video, WATCH
AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran creates history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly to become....
Anil Ambani's RCAP buy: NCLT gives BIG order, asks lenders to complete...
Viral video: DU professor, student set the stage on fire with stylish ramp walk, WATCH here
MS Dhoni to use lighter bats for IPL 2025, four new bats delivered to ex-CSK captain ahead of upcoming season
After Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, Devara to release in Japan on this date; can Jr NTR repeat RRR's magic?
Govinda-Sunita divorce: When actor admitted 'second marriage' in his kundali, resisting temptation from 'sensuous' Divya Bharti: 'I will marry...'
Meet woman who owns palace expensive than Birmingham, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, married to cricketer, she is...
Pune: 26-year-old woman raped just 100 metres away from police station inside a bus
'Khade ho yahan se niklo': Railway official slams policeman for travelling in AC-coach without ticket, WATCH
Rs 21 to Rs 4150: This multi-bagger penny stock turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1.97 crore in just...
'Ek saal mein....': Yograj Singh offers to coach Pakistan team after Champions Trophy exit; slams Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram
Not Elon Musk, Amy Gleason is leading US President Donald Trump's DOGE; who is she?
Amid divorce rumours, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's BIG statement on extramarital affairs goes viral: 'Woh saali...'
Video of Porsche 911 on pothole-filled road in India goes viral, netizens say ‘not for beginners'
Rakhi Sawant asks Poonam Pandey 'kitni baar maregi', Nasha actress insults her: 'Tera doobta career...'
Man's online post on Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' sparks online outrage, netizens ask if 'reality triggered him'; here's why
Vir Das takes a dig at podcasts amid outrage over Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent row: 'You are allowed to...'
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 5 after century against Pakistan, Shubman Gill takes big lead over Babar Azam
Influencer's on-point mimicry of Ranveer Allahbadia leaves netizens in splits: 'Bro can replace BeerBiceps'
What is APAAR ID card and how is it different from Aadhar ID? Check benefits, how to download and other details
RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Declared: Get direct link for cut off, results, here
Delhi Weather Update: Rain, thunder, wind expected from tonight, check IMD forecast here
Meet actor who was original choice for Rockstar, was labeled 'finished', one film changed his life, broke chain of flops, he is..
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 193394 crore in one day due to...; still has net worth of Rs...
100% scholarship: THIS country is offering full tuition, living expenses for students; check details
Mahakumbh 2025: Woman dunks phone into Ganga for husband’s holy dip on video call; WATCH viral video
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's lawyer makes SHOCKING revelation, says couple filed for divorce 6 months back: 'Such things keep...'
Jofra Archer ODI Record: England pacer creates history, breaks James Anderson's big record during ENG vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 clash
On Maha Shivratri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar unveils remnants of lost Somnath Jyotirlinga, says it has unique...
Meet world's richest royal family whose wealth surpasses Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, not from UAE or UK
BIZARRE! Girl enroute to board exam centre, gets married to boyfriend on way, WATCH viral video
34-year-old Pakistan star set to retire from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy 2025 disaster, plans to move family abroad
National Science Day 2025: Honoring CV Raman’s legacy
Arvind Kejriwal to enter Parliament after Delhi poll debacle? Here’s how it's possible
Rupali Ganguly performs special puja on Maha Shivratri amid feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma: 'Aapke parivaarjano...'
Govt plans new 'universal pension scheme' for all, including salaried employees: Report
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, seven BJP MLAs inducted into Nitish Kumar-led cabinet; here's what political pundits opine