The report, based on data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata, lists 24 such individuals, with 16 of them classified as centi-billionaires—those worth at least $100 billion

A new category of ultra-rich individuals, called "super billionaires," has emerged amid the rising number of billionaires worldwide. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these super billionaires are those with a net worth of $50 billion or more.

The report, based on data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata, lists 24 such individuals, with 16 of them classified as centi-billionaires—those worth at least $100 billion.

Elon Musk: The richest person on Earth

Leading the list is tech mogul Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $419.4 billion. Musk, who owns and runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is currently the wealthiest individual in the world.

To put his wealth into perspective, Musk’s net worth is more than two million times greater than the median net worth of an American household. His fortune continues to grow, thanks to his ventures in electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence.

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among super billionaires

The list also features two Indian business tycoons—Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $90.6 billion. His business empire spans industries like telecommunications, retail, and energy.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is worth $60.6 billion. His company operates in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and logistics, making him one of India's most influential businessmen.

Who else is on the list?

The list includes some of the biggest names in global business and technology. Among them are:

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Bernard Arnault (LVMH)

Larry Ellison (Oracle)

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

Sergey Brin (Google)

Notably, a significant number of these super billionaires are tech entrepreneurs, highlighting the dominance of the technology sector in global wealth creation.

Few women in the Super Billionaire Club

Out of the 24 individuals on the list, only three are women—Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.