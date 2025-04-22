Shivon Zilis, a mother of four with Elon Musk, is a senior executive in Neuralink. She lives with him in a gated community and has access to his events, his work and all official engagements. His connection with Musk’s company makes her a close official connection.

Everybody is familiar with Elon Musk’s richest man status after which comes his army of 14 children which he calls his ‘legion’. However, among his many baby mamas is one woman who is most special and his most trusted. She can be seen almost everywhere with him and has the rare opportunity to access his world. Though, Elon Musk has four partners with whom he has 14 children, but this woman enjoys special privilege.

Shivon Zilis, a mother of four with Elon Musk, is a senior executive in Neuralink. She lives with him in a gated community and has access to his events, his work and all official engagements. His connection with Musk’s company makes her a close official connection and being his children’s mother has given her private access as well. Zilis is a Yale graduate who is highly educated and has a strong background in economics and philosophy. Not just academics, Zilis was also an excellent ice hockey player who served as a goaltender for the university team.

Elon Musk has been concerned about the declining population of earth and so, according to his biographer, “wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged Zilis to have one.” For this reason, he has fathered at least 14 children with four different women in the past 20 years.

Zilis who gets VIP treatment, was raised in Ontario, Canada has been called as Musk’s pillar always accompanies him. Early this year she revealed about expecting their fourth child. The two have twins Strider and Azure born on November 2021, daughter Arcadia who was born on February 2024, and son Seldon Lycurgus who was born on February this year.

The other three mothers (Elon musk partners/wives) of Elon Musk’s 10 children are musician Grimes, author Justine Wilson, and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. Shivon Zilis is a key executive at Neuralink, collaborating closely with Elon Musk on innovative AI and neurotechnology initiatives.