Meet woman who quit her high-paying job, now earns Rs 8400000 per month by...

She had worked with some of the biggest names in finance -- JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs -- in California, US.

After working for several years in a corporate job on a high salary, many people chose a different path. They also earn well from the new path. Some even quit their job in their mid-thirties. One such person is Zoreen Kabani, a 37-year-old businesswoman who worked for 13 years in the finance sector.

Kabani had worked with some of the biggest names in finance -- JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in California, selling stocks, bonds, and investments. However, after working for 13 years, she quit her job in 2022.

She now sells clothes online, earning around USD 100K (Rs 84 lakh) per month. The 37-year-old’s family immigrated from Pakistan to California when she was 14. Kabani is now based in Las Vegas.

Kabani studied finance during both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She was hired first at Goldman Sachs in 2010, and then at JPMorgan Chase in 2013. “But I never felt fulfilled,” she told CNBC Make It.

A few months after quitting her job, she came across Whatnot -- an auction app where sellers livestream auctions of new and used items. Kabani then found her way into the women’s fashion section. She now often brings in more than USD 100,000 (about Rs 84 lakh) per month via her Whatnot page 'zkstyles'. In her first month alone, she grossed more than USD 12,000, the news outlet reported, adding that, Kabani has sold more than 75,000 items on the site.