Meet woman YouTuber with 1400000 subscribers, home chef turned online star, she has a net worth of…

Nisha Madhulika, YouTube sensation with an amazing 14 million subscribers, started off as a lowly instructor but made a lucky discovery that led to her success.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

YouTuber has turned out to become a career choice over the years. Most YouTubers that are now followed by millions across the globe, started their journey with a small setup and an ambition to share their thoughts to the world. While many inspire you to travel the world, a few can help you pick the right dishes for your New Year party.

 

One such YouTube chef that can help you cook the perfect feast for the New Year party is Nisha Madhulika. With more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube, Nisha Madhulika is popular for her food knowledge and instructional recipe videos.

 

Nisha Madhulika has made a name for herself in the vast field of Indian YouTube content providers. Nisha, a YouTube sensation with an amazing 14 million subscribers, started off as a lowly instructor but made a lucky discovery that led to her success. In 2007, Nisha Madhulika, then 54, launched her own website. Midway through 2011, she launched her YouTube channel. She is renowned for creating dishes with readily accessible ingredients. To date, she has over 2200 videos uploaded to her channel. She is among the most well-known cooks on the Internet, and the coffee table book YouTube Top cooks recently included her.

 

Nisha was formerly committed to teaching impoverished children through tutoring, but she was rekindled with her love of cooking after coming across a cuisine blog. Motivated by the opportunities, she changed course and started her culinary blog, the first move in her revolutionary journey.

 

After an incredible journey, Nisha Madhulika is said to have a net worth of around Rs 29 crore, which is a testament to her entrepreneurial energy and the limitless potential of the digital era. Her story highlights the Internet's revolutionary potential, where creativity, passion, and tenacity can take ordinary lives to new heights.

 

In a time when the Internet is constantly changing the game's rules, Nisha's story inspires many people who dare to dream big by showing that anyone can transform their passion into a successful digital business with hard work and creativity. She now has a booming internet empire run by a committed group of five professionals, demonstrating the transition from a one-woman show to a team effort. 

 
