Meet woman who once struggled to pay rent, served food at football stadium, now owns Rs 214669560000 company, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is Rs...

While names like Mukesh Ambani, Guatam Adani Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Parag Agarwal have long been known in the tech sector, many other talented individuals from India have achieved significant success. Yamini Rangan, CEO of Hubspot, is one such example who stand among them.

Rangan leads Hubspot, a US-based software firm valued at USD 25.66 billion (approximately Rs 2 lakh crore). Her success story began at the age of 21.

Who is Yamini Rangan?

Yamini, who hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, made the move to the U.S. at the age 21, driven by her aspirations. She arrived with limited financial resources and no immediate employment, navigating a new cultural environment while under significant financial strain. A substantial portion of her income was allocated to rent, and at one point, she was left with only USD 150, as reported by News18.

Her first job was a far cry from her eventual career trajectory. She worked as a food server in a football stadium in Atlanta. Despite these early difficulties, she chose not to request financial assistance from her parents, prioritising her goal of establishing self-sufficiency and independence in a foreign country.

Yamini Rangan's educational qualifation

Before moving to America, Yamini earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Following her relocation, she pursued an MBA at the renowned Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, which proved instrumental in shaping her career in the tech sector.

Throughout her career, Yamini held positions at prominent technology companies, including Lucent Technologies, SAP, Workday, and Dropbox. In each role, she took on leadership responsibilities centered on customer success, digital transformation, and product strategy. Her capacity to merge technical expertise with business acumen distinguished her in the field.

Yamini joined HubSpot in 2020

In 2020, Yamini joined HubSpot as Chief Customer Officer, and within a year, she was promoted to CEO. Her leadership style was characterised by a customer-centric approach, an inclusive work environment, and a forward-thinking product vision. She assumed leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding the company through a challenging digital environment.

Yamini Rangan's net worth

As reported by QuiverQuant, Yamini Rangan's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 484 crore. Her rapid ascent has positioned her among the most influential and highest-earning Indian-origin women CEOs in the United States. She is a frequent presence on global power lists and serves as a role model for women aiming for success in the business world.