Meet woman with Rs 420 crore net worth, cancer survivor who owns 10 private jets, developed India’s first…

Kanika Tekriwal, also called ‘The Sky Queen’ is a young entrepreneur hailing from a Marwari household, was born in 1990 and launched her own venture, JetSetGo, in 2012.

There's a striking shift in India's entrepreneurial landscape recently, marked by the rise of accomplished women entrepreneurs. These driven women are not only fueling the economy but also lighting the path for other women to chase their dreams. A perfect example is Kanika Tekriwal, the mastermind and CEO of JetSetGo, an innovative startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal is an influential woman in Indian entrepreneurship and boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore. Her journey is truly groundbreaking - despite her personal battle with cancer in her early 20s, she went on to set up her own aviation business. With her relentless efforts, she has remarkably grown her venture and today she owns 10 private jets at the age of 34.

JetSetGo, India's pioneer in the aircraft leasing industry, has impressively transported almost 100,000 passengers so far. Their accomplishment of 6,000 successful flights has notably left its mark on the industry.

Kanika Tekriwal, also called ‘The Sky Queen’ is a young entrepreneur hailing from a Marwari household, was born in 1990 and launched her own venture, JetSetGo, in 2012. She was a student at the renowned Lawrence School, Lovedale, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. She completed her graduation from Coventry University.

Kanika stands out as one of the young richest female entrepreneurs to feature in the Hurun Rich List. Tragically, she battled with cancer in her early 20s. She is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Moreover, Kanika has received numerous honours and awards, like the prestigious National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and being crowned as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, all applauding her prowess in entrepreneurship.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.