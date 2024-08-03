Meet woman with Rs 420 crore net worth, cancer survivor who owns 10 private jets, developed India’s first…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman with Rs 420 crore net worth, cancer survivor who owns 10 private jets, developed India’s first…

Kanika Tekriwal, also called ‘The Sky Queen’ is a young entrepreneur hailing from a Marwari household, was born in 1990 and launched her own venture, JetSetGo, in 2012.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

Meet woman with Rs 420 crore net worth, cancer survivor who owns 10 private jets, developed India’s first…
Image source: Forbes
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There's a striking shift in India's entrepreneurial landscape recently, marked by the rise of accomplished women entrepreneurs. These driven women are not only fueling the economy but also lighting the path for other women to chase their dreams. A perfect example is Kanika Tekriwal, the mastermind and CEO of JetSetGo, an innovative startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters. 

Kanika Tekriwal is an influential woman in Indian entrepreneurship and boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore. Her journey is truly groundbreaking - despite her personal battle with cancer in her early 20s, she went on to set up her own aviation business. With her relentless efforts, she has remarkably grown her venture and today she owns 10 private jets at the age of 34.

JetSetGo, India's pioneer in the aircraft leasing industry, has impressively transported almost 100,000 passengers so far. Their accomplishment of 6,000 successful flights has notably left its mark on the industry.

Kanika Tekriwal, also called ‘The Sky Queen’ is a young entrepreneur hailing from a Marwari household, was born in 1990 and launched her own venture, JetSetGo, in 2012. She was a student at the renowned Lawrence School, Lovedale, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. She completed her graduation from Coventry University.

Kanika stands out as one of the young richest female entrepreneurs to feature in the Hurun Rich List. Tragically, she battled with cancer in her early 20s. She is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Moreover, Kanika has received numerous honours and awards, like the prestigious National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and being crowned as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, all applauding her prowess in entrepreneurship.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement