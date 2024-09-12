Meet woman with Rs 40310 crore net worth, oversees 50000 employees, she leads...

The company now includes well-known names like Max, Homecentre, Fitness First, and Babyshop. Renuka was also instrumental in the company's digital transformation

Renuka Jagtiani never planned to lead one of the world's largest retail empires. But sometimes, destiny has a way of reshaping lives in ways one could never imagine. After the sudden loss of her husband Micky Jagtiani, the founder of Landmark Group, Renuka stepped into the leadership role with quiet determination. Few knew then that she was about to turn grief into greatness.

From her modest beginnings with a degree in Arts from the University of Mumbai, Renuka joined the family business in 1993. Since then, she has been the force behind Landmark Group’s expansion and corporate strategy for over 20 years. Today, she presides over an empire that spans 21 countries, with 2,200 stores and more than 50,000 employees.

Under Renuka’s leadership, Landmark Group not only grew its presence but also diversified its brand portfolio. The company now includes well-known names like Max, Homecentre, Fitness First, and Babyshop. Renuka was also instrumental in the company's digital transformation, ensuring the group remained ahead of its time in the highly competitive retail sector.

Her strategic foresight has earned her numerous accolades, including the titles of Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year in 2007 and Businesswoman of the Year in 2012.

Renuka Jagtiani’s efforts have positioned the Landmark Group as a multinational powerhouse with a market capitalization of Rs 2,905 crore. Her personal net worth now stands at a staggering Rs 40,310 crore, a testament to her vision and leadership.