Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

The Indian-origin woman has also made it to the Forbes list of America's 100 most successful self-made women.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Indra Nooyi is a well-known face in the corporate world. She is the former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. The 67-year-old worked with the company for 24 years till 2017. She was getting around USD 31 million (nearly Rs 200 crore in 2017).

The Indian-origin woman has also made it to the Forbes list of America's 100 most successful self-made women. Nooyi is ranked 77th on the Forbes list. According to Forbes, she has a net worth of USD 350 million (Rs 2890 crore) as of June 1, 2023. Her fortune stems from stock she was granted while working at PepsiCo.

Nooyi grew up in India and did her master's in business administration (MBA) from IIM Chennai. In 1978, she moved to the US. Nooyi earned a master's degree in public and private management in 1980. She become one of corporate America's few female CEOs in 2006.

Nooyi once said that she had never asked for a salary hike while working for the company. She even turned down a raise during the financial crisis. After working with PepsiCo for over two decades, she retired in 2019 and joined the board of Amazon. She has US citizenship and resides in Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1992, she purchased her home from Richard Sackler, former chairman and president of Purdue Pharma. Nooyi has also written a book called My Life in Full.

