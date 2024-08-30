Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

Before becoming a successful restaurateur in the US, Ayesha Thapar was one of Delhi's biggest style divas. Her spouse, Nikesh Arora, is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a multibillion dollar cybersecurity company, so she is also half of a formidable couple. According to reports, he is the richest CEO in the US of Indian descent. Nikesh, who has a net worth of more than Rs 16,700 crore, is among the wealthiest Indian CEOs globally, and Thapar is the offspring of the well-known Indian business conglomerate, the Thapar Group. The value of his company is worth $117.77 billion (Rs 9.55 lakh crore)

Ayesha Thapar attended Delhi's Modern School prior to graduating from Wellesley College with a degree in economics. She is employed by the sizable real estate firm Indian City Properties Limited as the Managing Director. Beginning with her grandfather, the well-known business mogul Karam Chand Thapar, Ayesha Thapar comes from a distinguished line of businessmen.

Through a range of business ventures in the areas of trading, real estate (Indian City Properties), textiles (JCT Limited), and education, the Thapar family's coal-trading business amassed enormous wealth. They used to own the Oriental Bank of Commerce as well.

Father Vikram Thapar and brother Varun Thapar are currently in charge of the KCT Group. Not only is Ayesha a business scion, but she is also a prosperous businesswoman in her own right. She once claimed that she had wanted to launch her own company since she was twelve years old. Ayesha was a model before. As an entrepreneur, she founded multiple fashion labels, including Sansaar, and a jewellery line. She also owned a telecom business in Miami.

The Turkish business tycoon Engin Yesil was her former husband. Along with celebrity chef Srijith Gopinathan, Ayesha owns and operates the well-known restaurants Ettan and Copra in California. Celebrity guests Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were present at the lavish 2014 Italian wedding of Ayesha and Nikesh.