Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लु�एंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

Nikesh, who has a net worth of more than Rs 16,700 crore, is among the wealthiest Indian CEOs globally, and Thapar is the offspring of the well-known Indian business conglomerate, the Thapar Group.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...
(Image source: File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Before becoming a successful restaurateur in the US, Ayesha Thapar was one of Delhi's biggest style divas. Her spouse, Nikesh Arora, is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a multibillion dollar cybersecurity company, so she is also half of a formidable couple. According to reports, he is the richest CEO in the US of Indian descent. Nikesh, who has a net worth of more than Rs 16,700 crore, is among the wealthiest Indian CEOs globally, and Thapar is the offspring of the well-known Indian business conglomerate, the Thapar Group. The value of his company is worth $117.77 billion (Rs 9.55 lakh crore)

Ayesha Thapar attended Delhi's Modern School prior to graduating from Wellesley College with a degree in economics. She is employed by the sizable real estate firm Indian City Properties Limited as the Managing Director. Beginning with her grandfather, the well-known business mogul Karam Chand Thapar, Ayesha Thapar comes from a distinguished line of businessmen. 
Through a range of business ventures in the areas of trading, real estate (Indian City Properties), textiles (JCT Limited), and education, the Thapar family's coal-trading business amassed enormous wealth. They used to own the Oriental Bank of Commerce as well.

Father Vikram Thapar and brother Varun Thapar are currently in charge of the KCT Group. Not only is Ayesha a business scion, but she is also a prosperous businesswoman in her own right. She once claimed that she had wanted to launch her own company since she was twelve years old. Ayesha was a model before. As an entrepreneur, she founded multiple fashion labels, including Sansaar, and a jewellery line. She also owned a telecom business in Miami.

The Turkish business tycoon Engin Yesil was her former husband. Along with celebrity chef Srijith Gopinathan, Ayesha owns and operates the well-known restaurants Ettan and Copra in California. Celebrity guests Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were present at the lavish 2014 Italian wedding of Ayesha and Nikesh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's future at IPL franchise

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's future at IPL franchise

Mukesh Ambani's gift for leadership team of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, gives Rs 351 crore worth of...

Mukesh Ambani's gift for leadership team of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, gives Rs 351 crore worth of...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement