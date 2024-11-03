Natasha and Adar Poonawalla reside in Lincoln House, a stunning mansion in Mumbai originally designed by British architect Claude Batley in 1933.

Natasha Poonawalla is a remarkable figure who combines both elegance and intellect, embodying a rare blend of beauty and business acumen. Known for her keen sense of fashion, she serves as the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers by volume. Often referred to as “Ms. Vaccine,” Natasha is also a philanthropist and the wife of Adar Poonawalla. With her refined taste and standout style, she regularly turns heads, often seen carrying luxurious handbags from renowned brands such as Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior.

Born and educated in Pune, Natasha later earned an M.Sc. in Organizational Behavior from the London School of Economics. In addition to her role at SII, she contributes to creative and business strategies for the Cyrus Poonawalla Group.

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla reside in Lincoln House, a stunning mansion in Mumbai originally designed by British architect Claude Batley in 1933. This historic home, valued at around 750 crore INR, was once owned by the Maharaja of Wankaner and his son.

With her sophisticated aura, Natasha is known for embracing new experiences and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. She owns extravagant properties, high-end cars, and a collection of designer bags, marking her as a connoisseur of some of the world’s most prized possessions. SII, where she plays a pivotal role, has an estimated valuation of around Rs 192,000 crore.