Meet woman whose idea was rejected 73 times, now leads two companies worth Rs 520000000000, her net worth is...

One of the most remarkable success stories is that of self-made women who overcome failures to achieve success. A prime example is Ruchi Kalra, one of India's most successful startup founders alongside her husband, Asish Mohapatra.

Ruchi Kalra is the co-founder of two unicorn companies, an impressive accomplishment. She completed her B-Tech at IIT Delhi and later pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business. Afterward, she worked at McKinsey for over eight years.

In 2015, Kalra and her husband founded OfBusiness, a B2B platform that sells raw materials and industrial supplies, now valued at Rs 44,000 crore. She also serves as the CEO of Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending division of OfBusiness, which raised $200 million at a valuation of $1 billion (Rs 8,200 crore), making them the first couple in India to co-found two unicorns.

In 2017, Kalra launched Oxyzo, which provides financing to businesses purchasing products from their platform, offering loans to small and medium enterprises.

By 2021, Oxyzo's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore, growing to Rs 312.97 crore the following year, with profits reaching Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022, up from Rs 39.94 crore the previous year. OfBusiness, on the other hand, reported a revenue of Rs 7,269 crore in FY-22, with a post-tax profit of Rs 125.63 crore.

Kalra shared in an interview that in 2016, 73 investors rejected their idea, but they only needed one to get started, and the rest is history.

Together, her two unicorn companies are valued at Rs 52,000 crore, and her net worth in 2022 was approximately Rs 2,600 crore, continuing to grow since then.