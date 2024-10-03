Meet woman whose idea was rejected 73 times, now leads two companies worth Rs 520000000000, her net worth is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman whose idea was rejected 73 times, now leads two companies worth Rs 520000000000, her net worth is...

In 2015, Kalra and her husband founded OfBusiness, a B2B platform that sells raw materials and industrial supplies, now valued at Rs 44,000 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

Meet woman whose idea was rejected 73 times, now leads two companies worth Rs 520000000000, her net worth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One of the most remarkable success stories is that of self-made women who overcome failures to achieve success. A prime example is Ruchi Kalra, one of India's most successful startup founders alongside her husband, Asish Mohapatra.

Ruchi Kalra is the co-founder of two unicorn companies, an impressive accomplishment. She completed her B-Tech at IIT Delhi and later pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business. Afterward, she worked at McKinsey for over eight years.

In 2015, Kalra and her husband founded OfBusiness, a B2B platform that sells raw materials and industrial supplies, now valued at Rs 44,000 crore. She also serves as the CEO of Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending division of OfBusiness, which raised $200 million at a valuation of $1 billion (Rs 8,200 crore), making them the first couple in India to co-found two unicorns.

In 2017, Kalra launched Oxyzo, which provides financing to businesses purchasing products from their platform, offering loans to small and medium enterprises.

By 2021, Oxyzo's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore, growing to Rs 312.97 crore the following year, with profits reaching Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022, up from Rs 39.94 crore the previous year. OfBusiness, on the other hand, reported a revenue of Rs 7,269 crore in FY-22, with a post-tax profit of Rs 125.63 crore.

Kalra shared in an interview that in 2016, 73 investors rejected their idea, but they only needed one to get started, and the rest is history.

Together, her two unicorn companies are valued at Rs 52,000 crore, and her net worth in 2022 was approximately Rs 2,600 crore, continuing to grow since then.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement