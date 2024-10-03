Business

Meet woman whose father once owned private airlines in India, her connection with Lalit Modi was...

Fugitive Vijay Mallya has frequently made headlines in the past, with his rise and fall widely known. However, many are unaware of Vijay Mallya's stepdaughter, Laila Mallya. Vijay Mallya has three daughters: Leanna Mallya, Tanya Mallya, and Laila Mallya. Today, let’s learn more about Laila. After his separation from his first wife, Sameera, Vijay Mallya married Rekha, his Bengaluru neighbor. Rekha was previously married to Shahid Mahmood, with whom she has two children, Laila and Kabir Mahmood. Vijay Mallya later adopted Laila. Laila Mallya is married to Samar Singh, an investment banker. She began her education at Aditi International School in Bengaluru, earned her degree from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, and later attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. A jewellery designer, Laila outsources her designs to a Bengaluru-based lifestyle store called Kahava. Interestingly, her name surfaced during the IPL controversy while she was working with former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi.

