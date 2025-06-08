Shahid Khan, the richest man in Pakistan with a net worth of Rs 1,00,152 crore, also relies on his family to manage his business ventures.

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest person in India and Asia, with a net worth of Rs 943,902 crore, manages a vast business empire through Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India. He is assisted by his family and associates, including his wife Nita Ambani, and his three children Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Manoj Modi, and Anand Jain. Similarly, Shahid Khan, the richest man in Pakistan with a net worth of Rs 1,00,152 crore, also relies on his family to manage his business ventures. While his son, Tony Khan, is well-known, his daughter, Shanna Khan, is less recognised.

Business owned by Khan family

Shahid Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. His son, Tony Khan, is involved in most of his sports ventures and co-owns All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with his father. In contrast, Shahid Khan's daughter, Shanna Khan, is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and a Congressional representative.

Who is Shanna Khan?

Shanna Khan, a native of Illinois, USA, like her brother Tony Khan, is reported to be working as a district assistant for a Congressman. She also co-owns United Marketing Company, a specialized packaging design organization. Khan is known for her interest in assisting vulnerable youths and their families. Reports indicate that Shanna Khan and her family contributed Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year, with the goal of strengthening the integrated oncology program at the university.

Shanna Khan's husband, net worth and more

Married to Justin McCabe, the managing director of Wolf Point Advisors, Shanna Khan is recognised for her charitable initiatives through the Jaguars Foundation. Her estimated net worth is over 20 million dollars, which is significantly less compared to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani, children of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person.