In 2016, she introduced Zivame Studios, creating an omni-channel experience and expanding Zivame’s presence into tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

In a society where discussing lingerie was once considered taboo, Richa Kar, the founder of Zivame, revolutionized the lingerie shopping experience in India and challenged societal norms. Born on July 17, 1980, in Jamshedpur, Richa Kar pursued a post-graduate diploma from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2007 before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Kar initially worked in the IT sector, holding positions with companies like Spencers and SAP retail consultancy. After completing her master's degree from NMIMS, she began her journey to transform lingerie retail in India.

In 2011, Kar launched Zivame, which translates to "radiant me" in Hebrew, to offer women dignity, privacy, and a wide selection of lingerie. With an impressive lineup of 5,000 designs, 50 brands, and 100 sizes, Zivame quickly became popular among Indian women looking for personalized lingerie options.

Initially focused on lingerie, Zivame eventually expanded its range to include women's clothing, fitness wear, and sleepwear. Kar's strategic approach to product mix, balancing price, quality, and customer feedback, helped build trust among buyers. The company’s dedication to exceptional customer service also reinforced its reputation.

As Zivame's online presence grew, Kar extended its reach by opening physical stores. In 2016, she introduced Zivame Studios, creating an omni-channel experience and expanding Zivame’s presence into tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

Though she stepped down as CEO in 2017, Richa Kar remains on Zivame's board of directors and retains equity in the company. Her net worth, as reported by the Economic Times, stands at Rs 749 crore, reflecting her lasting influence and Zivame's success, which was later acquired by Reliance Retail in 2020.