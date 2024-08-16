Meet woman, whose advice made her husband earn Rs 50000000 per day, wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, she is...

Anjali Pichai received job offers from Twitter and Yahoo, which is how Sundar Pichai got his current position at Google. But his wife insisted that he continue working at Google.

Sundar Pichai, the highest-paid CEO in India, is married to Anjali Pichai. For those who are unaware, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is led by Sundar Pichai and has a market capitalisation of $2.09 trillion. While everyone is familiar with Sundar Pichai, few people are aware of Anjali Pichai, his wife, who has been instrumental in elevating Google executives to new heights. Sundar Pichai gets paid over Rs 1800 crore a year. In 2022, he received a salary package of Rs 1869 crore, surpassing even that of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India.

The couple didn't speak for months after Sundar moved to the US because they couldn't afford long distance calls at the time. According to reports, Pichai has reportedly been approached by numerous companies, but his wife Anjali has counselled him against leaving Google. Sundar Pichai is on the verge of becoming a "rare" billionaire as a result of Anjali's advice. The share price of Google has increased by over 400% since Sundar Pichai joined the company. With the explosion of AI, Google is growing every day.

Given that his net worth is approximately $1 billion (about Rs. 8342 crore), Sundar Pichai is on the verge of becoming a billionaire. There are very few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world, making Sundar Pichai's accomplishment extremely unique.



Originally from Kota, Rajasthan While completing her chemical engineering degree at IIT Kharagpur, Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai. She was hired by Accenture following her graduation from IIT. She left the company after three years to work at Intuit. Anjali Pichai is currently employed by that company as a business operation manager.