Meet woman who was raised in orphanage, married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, now runs company worth Rs...

What drives a person from the depths of poverty to the pinnacle of success? For Jyothi Reddy, it’s a story of relentless perseverance against all odds. Born into poverty in Telangana, Jyothi’s life took a dramatic turn when she was sent to an orphanage at age 8.

The orphanage life was challenging, but Jyothi’s spirit remained uncrushed. By sixteen, she was married, and at eighteen, she was a mother of two. The financial strain led her to work as a labourer, earning a mere ₹5 a day. The struggle was palpable, but Jyothi's resolve was palpable.

The turning point came when Jyothi secured a teaching job through a central government scheme. Despite this small win, she supplemented her income by sewing clothes at night. Her quest for a better life drove her to pursue higher education. In 1994, Jyothi graduated with a BA from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University and continued her studies with a PG degree from Kakatiya University in 1997. Yet, despite these qualifications, her earnings barely sufficed.

The real game-changer was a relative's insight into opportunities abroad. Inspired, Jyothi took up a computer course and set her sights on America. Her initial days in the U.S. were far from glamorous; she juggled multiple low-paying jobs, including working at a petrol pump and as a babysitter. The breakthrough came when she landed a role as a recruitment professional. With a modest savings of $40,000, Jyothi ventured into entrepreneurship in 2021, founding Key Software Solutions Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company’s ascent was steady and impressive. By 2017, Key Software Solutions had grown into a billion-dollar enterprise. Jyothi Reddy’s story is a powerful reminder that perseverance and vision can transform even the most challenging circumstances into monumental success.