Meet woman who sold Amazon shares worth USD 8 billion continuing her mission of donating billions to support various non-profits.

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has reduced her Amazon holdings even further. According to a recent filing on November 8, Scott sold an 11% portion of her Amazon shares, worth over USD 8 billion, on September 30. Since her divorce from Bezos in 2019, Scott has either sold or donated around 255 million Amazon shares. These shares, valued at about $37 billion at the time of sale, represent nearly two-thirds of her total Amazon holdings, making her one of the most generous living donors in the U.S.

Scott originally received around 400 million Amazon shares as part of her divorce settlement, and over the past six years, she has actively supported charities and non-profits through her stock sales and donations. Forbes recently estimated that her net worth stands at USD 30 billion, down from USD 38 billion a week ago and significantly lower than her peak worth of USD 59 billion in 2021. If Scott had held on to her shares instead of donating or selling them, her wealth could have reached around USD 82 billion, placing her among the top 20 richest people in the world and the second richest woman.

Though Scott does not often discuss her philanthropic work, she shares updates on her Yield Giving website, listing the grants and donations made to various causes. In December 2022, she explained in an essay that advice and insights from others – including her team and non-profit organizations she supports – have helped shape her giving approach. Her platform aims to communicate her charitable goals in an accessible way.

Scott's recent contributions reflect her continued commitment to giving. This year, she donated USD 1.5 million to the Mni Sota Fund, which supports urban Native communities in Minnesota. She also gave $10 million in August to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs in Georgia and, in October 2024, awarded USD 15 million to Coastal Enterprises in Maine, marking her second donation to that organization. Forbes reports that Scott rarely publicizes her donations unless requested by the receiving organization. Each year, she announces new grants through her Yield Giving website, often near the end of the year. Some of the shares she recently sold may be intended for similar charitable contributions.

To date, Scott has provided around USD 17.3 billion in donations to over 2,300 organizations. The remaining value of her USD 37 billion in Amazon share sales may be held in donor-advised funds or other accounts dedicated to future charitable work, with some shares possibly already sold.

Scott’s giving style has gained attention for its simplicity and the impact it has had on smaller charities. Unlike many philanthropists, Scott does not actively seek grant applications. However, her Open Call initiative this year awarded USD 640 million to 361 organizations, giving them the flexibility to use the funds as needed. This unrestricted style of grantmaking has allowed smaller charities to make a significant impact. For example, Dianne Calvi, CEO of Village Enterprises, a non-profit focused on alleviating poverty in rural Africa, noted that Scott’s USD 7 million donation last year increased the organization’s credibility, opening doors for additional funding.

Through her unique and impactful approach, Scott continues to shape the world of philanthropy by empowering organizations and addressing diverse community needs on a large scale.

