Business

Meet woman, who was journalist, now founder of luxury magazine, married to Indian magnate, who has net worth of Rs...

Often overshadowed by the renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra, there is another remarkable figure whose journey from a college student to a prominent position in the luxury and lifestyle sector is a story of passion, creativity, and perseverance. Meet Anuradha Mahindra, co-founder of Man’s World magazine and the visionary behind Verve, a high-end lifestyle publication that has become synonymous with style and elegance.

Often overshadowed by the renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra, there is another remarkable figure whose journey from a college student to a prominent position in the luxury and lifestyle sector is a story of passion, creativity, and perseverance. Meet Anuradha Mahindra, co-founder of Man’s World magazine and the visionary behind Verve, a high-end lifestyle publication that has become synonymous with style and elegance. Anuradha’s story begins in the bustling city of Mumbai, where she was born and raised in a traditional Hindu family. Little did she know that her path would soon cross with Anand Mahindra, a young man destined to become one of India's most celebrated business leaders. Their meeting, which took place during Anuradha's time studying psychology at Sophia College, was a turning point for both. Anuradha’s entry into publishing began with her co-founding Man’s World, a magazine that quickly captivated readers across India. One of its early triumphs was featuring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan on the cover of its debut issue. Her creative vision and dedication to quality elevated the magazine, setting a new standard for men’s lifestyle publications in India. Beyond her success as an entrepreneur, Anuradha is also a philanthropist. As a trustee of the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust, she actively works to provide financial and educational support to underprivileged children. Meanwhile, her husband Anand Mahindra, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen with a net worth of USD 3.7 billion (Rs 309.12 crore), continues to make his mark in the business world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.