Kainaz Messman Harchandrai, co-founder of Theobroma, a renowned bakery chain, encountered a life-altering experience at age 24. A trained pastry chef, her career took an unexpected turn after a severe accident left her confined to bed rest. Having studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Mumbai and the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development in Delhi, Kainaz previously worked at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Reflecting on that difficult time, she shared, “I loved my job, and being told I couldn’t continue as a chef was devastating because it required long hours on my feet.” Despite this setback, Kainaz and her sister, Tina Messman Wykes, pursued their shared dream, founding Theobroma in 2004.

To launch their venture, the sisters borrowed Rs 1 crore from their father, who had only one request: instead of repaying the loan, they should use the funds for a cause he supported. Almost 20 years later, Theobroma has blossomed into a beloved brand, with 78 outlets across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

By the fiscal year 2021, Theobroma reported a remarkable revenue of Rs 121 crore, with plans to double in the near future. Kainaz reminisced about the early days, saying, "We only made what we loved to eat and promised to do it well and keep things simple. Our business has evolved over time, but we didn’t have a detailed plan when we started."

Running a food business, however, has come with its challenges. Kainaz acknowledged the difficulties of stepping back and allowing a professional team to manage operations. Despite these hurdles, she finds fulfillment in creating a brand that resonates deeply with loyal customers.