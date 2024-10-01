Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Yamini Rangan is the Indian-origin CEO of HubSpot overcame early struggles to become one of the highest-paid female executives in the US.

Latest News

Pravrajya Surcuhi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...
Yamini Rangan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yamini Rangan is a name that now stands out in the global business world, has made history as the only Indian-origin CEO to be featured in C-Suite Comp's 2024 list of the top 10 highest-paid female CEOs in the US. Leading HubSpot, a major software company, Rangan is ranked eighth on this prestigious list with an annual compensation of USD 2.57 million. Her rise to the top is a remarkable story of resilience, hard work, and perseverance.

Early life and struggles

Born in India, Rangan's journey to becoming a top executive wasn’t easy. She moved to the United States at the age of 21, full of ambition and eager to chase the American dream. Despite holding a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and an MBA, her early days in the US were marked by financial struggles. She faced difficulty finding stable employment, even working as a waitress at a cafe in Atlanta’s football stadium to make ends meet.

Rangan’s ability to persevere through these hardships shaped her character and fueled her determination. With persistence, she slowly began building her career, starting with small roles in technology companies. Her fortunes changed as she gained experience at major firms, steadily climbing the corporate ladder.

Career Breakthrough

Rangan’s big break came when she landed positions in prominent tech companies like SAP, Lucent, Workday, and Dropbox. At Workday, she served as the Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, where she made a significant impact. Later, she took on the role of Chief Customer Officer at Dropbox, further solidifying her reputation in the tech industry.

In January 2020, Rangan joined HubSpot as Chief Customer Officer. Just over a year later, in September 2021, her exceptional leadership and vision earned her a promotion to CEO. Under her guidance, HubSpot reported a revenue of USD 617.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating her strategic brilliance and ability to drive growth.

A trailblazing CEO

Rangan's rise to prominence hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was named the best female CEO in the world in 2022 by Comparably, and according to the C-Suite Comp report, she earned $25.88 million in 2023, further solidifying her place among the highest-paid female executives. Her current estimated net worth is around Rs 263 crore.

As CEO, Rangan continues to make a significant impact, leading HubSpot through innovation and growth in a competitive IT landscape. Her leadership style focuses on customer-centric strategies, reflecting her years of experience in customer roles.

An inspiration to many

Yamini Rangan's story is not just about corporate success but also about overcoming personal challenges. Her journey from financial hardships to becoming one of the highest-paid CEOs is an inspiration to aspiring professionals, particularly women and immigrants. She exemplifies how grit, determination, and the ability to seize opportunities can pave the way to success.

Rangan’s achievements have placed her alongside other notable Indian-origin business leaders like Nikesh Arora, further proving the growing influence of Indian professionals on the global stage. She stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding the world that no matter where you start, success is possible with perseverance and passion.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement