Rajni Bector has started small with an investment of just Rs 20,000. She was able to expand her small business into a multi-crore company with her perseverance and hard work. Rajni's path was not without challenges; she had to overcome strong competition as well as social barriers—she persisted and never stopped innovating. She started out making ice cream at home in Ludhiana and then expanded her business to include biscuits and other food products. Her company flourished, and her goods were soon well-known.

Mrs. Bector's career took a significant turn when McDonald's decided to select her company, Food Specialities Limited, as a permanent bun supplier. She took advantage of this enormous opportunity. In response to the growing market demand for her merchandise, she established a production plant in Greater Noida and developed multiple other shops throughout the nation.

With a market valuation of Rs 6681 crore as of 2023, Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities Limited is among the FMCG industry's most prosperous businesses. The business has gone public, and its goods are available for purchase all around the country.

The narrative of Rajni Bector serves as an inspiration to millions of would-be entrepreneurs who aspire to be successful in the corporate world. She has shown that anything is possible if one is persistent, diligent, and creative. Her successes are a shining example of what happens when someone pursues their goals and passions.