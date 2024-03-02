Twitter
Meet woman who turned Rs 8000 boutique into Rs 600 crore empire, provided costumes for Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik's film

Biba Apparels, an Indian fashion brand for women and girls founded by Meena Bindra is amongst the top ethnic brands of the country.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

article-main
Meena Bindra
Women Entrepreneurs are making waves in the business world. With their determination and innovative ideas, they are breaking barriers and creating successful ventures. These women are not just running businesses but also empowering others to follow their dreams. Today, we will reflect upon the story of Meena Bindra who founded a multi-crore business with a just minimal investment of Rs 8000.

Biba Apparels, an Indian fashion brand for women and girls founded by Meena Bindra is amongst the top ethnic brands of the country. After Bindra finished her graduation from Delhi University, she got married at a very young age of 20. 

At the age of 40, without having any formal training in the field, she started selling simple cotton-printed suits from home.

However, the path to start Biba Apparels was challenging as she had no funds, or even a bank account for herself. But her husband came forward and helped her secure a loan of Rs 8000 from a bank, which served as the seed capital for her business. This is how in 1988, BIBA was born and ready to disrupt the market.

According to the Financial Express, BIBA opened its first outlet in a Mumbai mall in 2004. By March 2012, BIBA’s annual revenues had reached an impressive Rs. 300 crore. The brand’s popularity continued to surge, and by 2020, BIBA had become a formidable player in the industry with a business venture worth Rs 600 crore.

Over the years, BIBA saw remarkable growth in the world of fashion. It has now over 180 outlets in 76 cities across India, in addition to being present in 275 multi-brand stores. The annual revenue of BIBA Apparels was around Rs 650 crores, demonstrating the brand's triumphant journey. 

BIBA was crowned as the "Best Women's Ethnic Wear Brand of the Year" in 2015 at the prestigious CMAI Apex Awards. Meena Bindra, the force behind the brand, attributes this incredible feat to the brand's commitment to quality, value for money, and timeliness in delivery.

Interestingly, Meena’s work can also be seen in popular films of Bollywood. She has provided costumes for Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Baghban’ and Hrithik Roshan's film ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.’

According to a Zee Business report, she is also one of the richest women in India, holding a massive net worth of Rs 710 crore as of 2020.

 

