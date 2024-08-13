Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

Meet man, who initially failed in business, became successful after joining hands with Salman Khan, he is...

Meet woman, who turned Rs 200000 business into Rs 10000 crore company, her net worth is...

This player earns Rs 5,486 in 60 seconds, his monthly salary is more than IPL contracts of Virat Kohli, Rohit, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बू�ढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who turned Rs 200000 business into Rs 10000 crore company, her net worth is...

Despite her past struggles, Mira decided to embark on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

Meet woman, who turned Rs 200000 business into Rs 10000 crore company, her net worth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of entrepreneurship, some people succeed despite all challenges. We would like to present you to Mira Kulkarni, the brains behind Forest Essentials, an Indian natural cosmetics company that specialises in Ayurvedic formulas. Her amazing journey from adversity to success serves as an example for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.

There was turmoil at the start of Mira's story of perseverance. When she married at the age of 20, she soon realised that alcoholism was a cloud over her failing marriage. Mira was determined to give herself and her two children a better future, so she made the courageous decision to leave her husband and seek sanctuary in her parents' home.

Despite her past struggles, Mira decided to embark on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement. Forty-five-year-old Mira found solace and purpose in making handmade soaps and candles, especially after her daughter got married and moved out. She felt motivated to start her own business in 2000 after discovering her newfound enthusiasm. Her company, Forest Essentials, was established. With just two workers and a pitiful Rs. 2 lakhs invested, Mira built a successful company out of her humble garage beginnings. She took inspiration from the rich Ayurvedic heritage to carefully select native ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal region, infusing her products with the essence of nature's abundance.
 
Forest Essentials is evidence of Mira's current business acumen and perseverance. In 28 Indian cities as well as a few other nations, she operates more than 110 stores. Her brand is popular and well-known. With FY21 and FY20 revenues of Rs 210 crores and Rs 253 crores, respectively, Forest Essentials has shown impressive financial success. Prestigious hotel brands like Taj and Hyatt, as well as luxury spas all over the world, are among its discriminating clientele. As per reports, her business is now worth Rs10,000 crore. 

Mira has received recognition for her extraordinary achievements; Fortune magazine has named her the "Most Powerful Woman in Business for India" on multiple occasions. She is also listed as one of the richest women in India in the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report, with an astounding net worth of Rs. 1,290 crores.

Through sheer determination, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to her career, Mira Kulkarni has dismantled obstacles and emerged as a prominent figure for female entrepreneurs, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their passions in the face of hardship.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

Amit Rohidas finally breaks silence on red-card incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Amit Rohidas finally breaks silence on red-card incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Sunita Williams’ husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

Sunita Williams’ husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement