Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali? What is TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh accused of?

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

First look of Meerut Metro trains unveiled, see pics here

Signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Indian batters with most runs in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Prerna Jhunjhunwala, an Indian serial entrepreneur who owns a successful preschool in Singapore

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Indian serial entrepreneur named Prerna Jhunjhunwala runs a prosperous preschool in Singapore. She founded Little Paddington, a popular preschool in Singapore, and then founded Creative Galileo, an edutech company that teaches children between 3 and 10 years. The purpose of this software is to help children between the ages of three and eight with their reading development. 

Prerna always had a passion for building a learning platform as she has personally witnessed how education can help people move ahead in life. 

Despite studying from conventional business education institutions such as IIM, and IIT, Prerna holds a degree from New York University. Prerna moved to Singapore with a vision to modernize and upscale the education imparted to children in their budding or formative years. 

Prerna Jhunjhunwala's company has launched two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham. They have over 1 crore downloads. It was the only kids' learning app that breached the top 20 apps on India's Play Store.

The company of Prerna Jhunjhunwala has released two apps: Little Singham and Toondemy. According to Prerna Jhunjhunwala's LinkedIn profile, the programme provides kids with gamification, narrative movies, and a customised learning experience.

Before beginning these ventures, Prerna Jhunjhunwala lacked formal business training. Approximately Rs 60 crore was invested in the company in 2022. The startup of Prerna Jhunjhunwala was valued last year at $40 million, or Rs 330 crore. 

On future strategy, Prerna Jhunjhunwala mentioned she is planning to expand into new geographies.

The company is also planning to launch content in vernacular language.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: Know how much money political parties got between 2016-22, third name will surprise you

Meet actor who once had only Rs 20, worked as tailor, went to jail, later worked in highest-grossing Indian film ever

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

US: Indian-origin couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE