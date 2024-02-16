Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Prerna Jhunjhunwala, an Indian serial entrepreneur who owns a successful preschool in Singapore

An Indian serial entrepreneur named Prerna Jhunjhunwala runs a prosperous preschool in Singapore. She founded Little Paddington, a popular preschool in Singapore, and then founded Creative Galileo, an edutech company that teaches children between 3 and 10 years. The purpose of this software is to help children between the ages of three and eight with their reading development.

Prerna always had a passion for building a learning platform as she has personally witnessed how education can help people move ahead in life.

Despite studying from conventional business education institutions such as IIM, and IIT, Prerna holds a degree from New York University. Prerna moved to Singapore with a vision to modernize and upscale the education imparted to children in their budding or formative years.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala's company has launched two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham. They have over 1 crore downloads. It was the only kids' learning app that breached the top 20 apps on India's Play Store.

Before beginning these ventures, Prerna Jhunjhunwala lacked formal business training. Approximately Rs 60 crore was invested in the company in 2022. The startup of Prerna Jhunjhunwala was valued last year at $40 million, or Rs 330 crore.

On future strategy, Prerna Jhunjhunwala mentioned she is planning to expand into new geographies.

The company is also planning to launch content in vernacular language.