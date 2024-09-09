Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Mistakes To Avoid When Leading A Company Through Digital Transformation – The Experience Of Nikhil Badwaik

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

In 2003, at just 17, after graduating from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Nadia officially joined her father Prakash Chauhan’s company.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There’s a common belief that those who inherit family businesses have an easy path, but this isn't true. Nadia Chauhan exemplifies how even family businesses demand hard work and dedication.
Parle Agro, founded in 1985, the same year Nadia was born, became an integral part of her life early on. According to Forbes, she was mentored by her father at the company's Mumbai headquarters from a young age.

In 2003, at just 17, after graduating from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Nadia officially joined her father Prakash Chauhan’s company. At that time, Parle Agro's turnover was Rs 300 crore. By 2017, the company’s revenue had risen to Rs 4200 crore, and by 2022-2023, it reached Rs 8000 crore, as per BT. Nadia was the key driver behind this transformation.

Upon joining, Nadia noticed that 95% of the company’s profits came from a single product—Frooti. To diversify, she launched Appy Fizz in 2005, which became a hit. She also spearheaded the launch of other products, including India’s first packaged Nimboo Pani, and established several new manufacturing units. In 2015, she relaunched Frooti, which significantly boosted the company, reducing Frooti’s contribution to 48% of overall business. Additionally, Parle Agro’s packaged water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. Nadia now aims to make Parle Agro a Rs 20000 crore brand by 2030.

Currently 37, Nadia is the Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director of Parle Agro, handling strategy, sales, marketing, and R&D. Her older sister, Schauna Chauhan, serves as the company’s CEO. The Parle Group itself was founded in 1929 by Nadia's great-grandfather, Mohanlal Chauhan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended by directors' association over sexual harassment allegation

Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended by directors' association over sexual harassment allegation

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Meet woman, who got separated from her son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...

Meet woman, who got separated from her son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement