Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

There’s a common belief that those who inherit family businesses have an easy path, but this isn't true. Nadia Chauhan exemplifies how even family businesses demand hard work and dedication.

Parle Agro, founded in 1985, the same year Nadia was born, became an integral part of her life early on. According to Forbes, she was mentored by her father at the company's Mumbai headquarters from a young age.

In 2003, at just 17, after graduating from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Nadia officially joined her father Prakash Chauhan’s company. At that time, Parle Agro's turnover was Rs 300 crore. By 2017, the company’s revenue had risen to Rs 4200 crore, and by 2022-2023, it reached Rs 8000 crore, as per BT. Nadia was the key driver behind this transformation.

Upon joining, Nadia noticed that 95% of the company’s profits came from a single product—Frooti. To diversify, she launched Appy Fizz in 2005, which became a hit. She also spearheaded the launch of other products, including India’s first packaged Nimboo Pani, and established several new manufacturing units. In 2015, she relaunched Frooti, which significantly boosted the company, reducing Frooti’s contribution to 48% of overall business. Additionally, Parle Agro’s packaged water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. Nadia now aims to make Parle Agro a Rs 20000 crore brand by 2030.

Currently 37, Nadia is the Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director of Parle Agro, handling strategy, sales, marketing, and R&D. Her older sister, Schauna Chauhan, serves as the company’s CEO. The Parle Group itself was founded in 1929 by Nadia's great-grandfather, Mohanlal Chauhan.